Shop the Modern Picnic Luncher Bag, Your New Commute BFF

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
For anyone who's ever had to commute to work — especially those just easing back into it after a few years from the comfort of home — there's a universal adversary: Lunch. It's healthiest and the most cost-effective to bring it, of course, but how do you get a lunch into the office without feeling like a schoolkid?
Do you brown paper bag it? Do you use a cushioned one you got for free at your partner's work retreat? Do you, heaven forbid, throw a bunch of containers into your work tote and hope for the best?
Not anymore. Thanks to Ali Kaminetsky, the innovator behind Modern Picnic, you have way more options — and they're cute, affordable, and sustainable, too. When the Modern Picnic founder began commuting to work in 2016, she noticed a lack of choices for adults who bring their lunches with them. By 2018, her line was born.
The result? "A brand that is built on a foundation of functionality, sustainability and style," one with an array of insulated bags crafted from faux leather. In other words, Modern Picnic's Luncher is literally designed to help women look and feel their best.
Shop two of the signature bags below, and make at least one part of commuting a little less of a drag.
Modern Picnic The Luncher Bag
Clean, sophisticated, and simple, the Luncher Bag is a "modern reinvention of the traditional lunchbox." It's made with a premium faux leather exterior and an insulated interior, but in the silhouette of a classic carryall. Plus, there's a removable shoulder strap for even easier commuting.
Modern Picnic The Mini Luncher Bag
Functional and chic, the petite version of the Modern Picnic bestseller includes the insulated interior and faux leather exterior in your choice of color. Per the brand, it's "perfect for the little things."
