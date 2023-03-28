Chanel West Coast Details Her Next Chapter After Leaving Ridiculousness

Chanel West Coast is ready to embrace the ridiculousness ahead.
Hours after confirming her departure from MTV's Ridiculousness after 12 years, the TV personality shared what to expect as she embarks on her own projects with the network.
"I'm gonna be doing my own docuseries," Chanel exclusively told E! News at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27. "I'm also gonna be producing some other TV shows as well. Really just getting into my creative, executive producer seat. I'm very excited to get into that seat and stay in that seat forever."
While Chanel has given followers a small glimpse of her life with boyfriend Dom Fenison and their daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison, 4 months, the new series will showcase a different side of her.
"You can expect a lot of craziness," she confirmed. "I'm a mom now, I have a career. [Dom] has a busy career. It's just basically our lives and all of the chaos that goes on with the family and with the business stuff. People are really going to get to see the real me."
The 34-year-old continued, "On Ridiculousness, I'm just a co-host. They don't really get to know my story and what I'm up to. Now they're gonna know beyond what I'm up to—they're gonna basically see me rolling out of bed with eye boogers."
With a new show and new baby, it may seem like Chanel has her hands quite full. But as she revealed, these new projects are just a taste of all she has up her sleeve.
"My swimwear is my biggest focus right now, aside from my music," she noted. "The new album, that's what we're really excited about."
But amid this busy new chapter, Chanel is going to miss reacting to viral videos with Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim. In fact, this inside scoop into the Internet's best bits is one of the most bittersweet aspects of her departure.
"I'll definitely miss getting to see those hilarious viral videos first before anybody else," she admitted. "There's been so many times where people will send me a viral video, and I'm like, 'I've already seen that.' I've always been the one to see these videos first and now I'm going to be not the first one to see them, so I'll just be back to watching them at home and laughing from the computer."
—Reporting by Adam Havener