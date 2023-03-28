Chanel West Coast Details Her Next Chapter After Leaving Ridiculousness

Watch : Tyra Banks LEAVING Dancing With the Stars After Hosting 3 Seasons

Chanel West Coast is ready to embrace the ridiculousness ahead.

Hours after confirming her departure from MTV's Ridiculousness after 12 years, the TV personality shared what to expect as she embarks on her own projects with the network.

"I'm gonna be doing my own docuseries," Chanel exclusively told E! News at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27. "I'm also gonna be producing some other TV shows as well. Really just getting into my creative, executive producer seat. I'm very excited to get into that seat and stay in that seat forever."

While Chanel has given followers a small glimpse of her life with boyfriend Dom Fenison and their daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison, 4 months, the new series will showcase a different side of her.

"You can expect a lot of craziness," she confirmed. "I'm a mom now, I have a career. [Dom] has a busy career. It's just basically our lives and all of the chaos that goes on with the family and with the business stuff. People are really going to get to see the real me."