Brian Austin Green Debuts Blonde Hair During 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Date With Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green arrived at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a new hair ‘do. See a photo of the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and Sharna Burgess on the red carpet.

9021oh!

Brian Austin Green debuted a new 'do while walking the red carpet at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27. 

Joined by his love Sharna Burgess, the newly blonde Beverly Hills, 90210 alum arrived at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in a black jacket, white T-shirt, gray pants and black sneakers. As for the Dancing With the Stars pro, she sported a sparkly silver two-piece ensemble from New Arrivals.

The event served as a parents' night out for the couple, who welcomed son Zane Walker Green in June. While the baby boy is Brian and Sharna's first child together, the actor also shares kids—Noah, 10; Journey, 6; and Bodhi, 9—with ex Megan Fox and has a son named Kassius, 21, from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Overall, it looks like Brian and Sharna had a fun-filled evening. From getting red-carpet ready and watching Pink perform to seeing their celebrity pals and enjoying a post-show dinner, the dancer noted on Instagram that they had the "best date night."

"This was super fun. We got all dressed up," Sharna told her followers before giving a shout-out to Brian. "Look at that handsome man."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Of course, Brian and Sharna weren't the only stars at the award show. To see more of the big-name attendees, keep scrolling.

