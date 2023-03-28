Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Sunday Riley, Origins, L'Occitane, Grande Cosmetics, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Grande Cosmetics, L'Occitane, Origins, Sunday Riley, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
If you're tired of filling in your eyebrows, add an eyebrow serum to your beauty routine. This one "promotes the appearance of naturally fuller, bolder looking brows in just 6-8 weeks," according to the brand.
A shopper said, "Holy Grail. I love this product! My brows look much fuller and longer… I don't need to fill my brows anymore too!"
Another reviewer raved, "Would 10000% recommend. I have been using grande lash serum for probably over 5 years. I am obsessed with it."
Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
Target lines, wrinkles, dullness, and loss of firmness with this ceramide-enriched moisturizer from Sunday Riley. Apply this as the last step in your skincare routine to lock in the rest of your products and hydrate.
A fan of the product said, "I use this specifically at night and I absolutely adore it! My skin gets full hydration and repair over night & is radiant in the morning. Yes it's pricey but a little goes a long way honestly so I feel like it lasted me a while. I get so excited to put this on my face right before bed... I love the way this makes my skin look and feel, I've recommended it to several friends. I have combo skin, that fluctuates with the seasons (dry in winter / oily in summer etc)."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
In the bottle, this is an oil, but when it comes in contact with water, it transforms into a sheer, milky lotion that cleanses the body while you shower. It cleans, nourishes, and softens the skin.
This is one of those products that you will continue buying once you try it, with one Ulta shopper sharing, "This is the best thing I've EVER used to shave. I'm 22 and prior to this purchase I never had anything come close to scent, softness of skin, or effectiveness while shaving than this did. The hair just comes right off, just glides off and leaves your skin sooooo smooth but not greasy. Like I just came from the spa. I have a few holy grail products, a list of about 5 products and this after one use I KNOW is on that list!!"
Another person echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Absolutely love this. It smells good and feels soooooooooooo good on your skin. I didn't really think that it was going to be an oil cleanser, but it really is it turns from an oil that mixes with water and turns into a silky gentle cleanser. I am off to buy more and get more from this line I'm absolutely in love with this product and I recommend everybody try it It smells amazing as well."
Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum
The Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum targets five types of wrinkles, according to the brand. Plus, it minimizes pores, evens out skin tone, and boosts radiance, per Origins.
This product has 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I was sent a sample of this product & after the first use I could see how different my skin was! Takes wrinkles right away."
Another gushed, "I was very skeptical of this product at first..nothing can really make your skin look younger and decrease wrinkles right? WRONG! I got this as a free product as part of a promotion a while ago and never consistently used it until recently.... When I tell you every time I go out or buy alcohol I get ID'd and they ask me to verify my name/birthday/address I'm not kidding! I never got ID'd, let alone questioned about my age! I thought it was a fluke at first but consistently I have been asked AND I have noticed a decrease in wrinkles and improved skin elasticity over the past two weeks of 2x/ day use! I am 100000% purchasing this again."
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
