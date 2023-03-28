Blac Chyna Shares Update on Co-Parenting Relationships With Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Watch : Why Blac Chyna Quit "Degrading" OnlyFans Amid New Personal Chapter

Blac Chyna is determined to keep the peace.

The reality star, who shares son King, 10, with ex Tyga and daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian, recently shared an update on their existing co-parenting relationships.

Though both Rob and Tyga (born Micheal Stevenson) refuted Chyna's claim last year that she received "no support" from either, she explained that their bumps in the road have since smoothed over.

"With Robert and Micheal, it's never been like no bad blood or anything negative," she told the Daily Mail in an interview published March 26. "It was just two different people in two different paths. And one day, those paths collided and that's how we got the babies."

As Chyna put it, "But moving forward in 2023, it's all positive vibes with co-parenting. Everything's calm, there'll be no more situations."

This new outlook comes nearly a year after Chyna's $140 million defamation case against Rob's family members including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, reached a conclusion with a jury awarding no damages.