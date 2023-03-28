Becky G Hits the Red Carpet in Semi-Sheer Dress Amid Fiancé Sebastian Lletget’s Cheating Rumors

Becky G is giving us reasons to dance in the mirror and sing in the shower.
The "Shower" singer hit the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards on March 27 in iconic fashion, donning a black Julien Macdonald gown with lace details and cut-out sleeves. Becky paired her look with hoops, but didn't appear to have her engagement ring for the award show and opted for silver stacked rings.
At the event, she received the iHeartRadio Music Award for Latin Pop Song of the Year for track "MAMIII," featuring Karol G. In the category, she beat out Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas and DJ Adoni for "El Incomprendido"; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone for "Me Porto Bonito"; Bad Bunny for "Moscow Mule" and Karol G for "PROVENZA."
"As Nicole [Scherzinger] said, two Gs, two mamis, one hit song," Becky said onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. "I think it really just demonstrates that juntos somos más. When we come together as women in this industry, we are capable of not just making hit songs, but making history and setting an example that when we come together, we are powerhouses. We are able to see each other differently and share in the light."
The musician then added that there is "room for everybody" in the music industry and thanked iHeart for its steadfast support of her blossoming career.
"To think that we're still here, we're still doing it," she continued, "and we are just getting started is such a blessing, so thank you."
Becky's appearance comes as her fiancé Sebastian Lletget issued a public apology earlier in the day after rumors surfaced online he had cheated on the "Mayores" singer.
"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," his March 27 statement read. "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk."
He also directly addressed a message to his fiancée.
"To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he continued. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."
The pair announced their engagement last December after dating for over six years.
Becky has not yet commented on her fiancé's statement.
