Becky G Hits the Red Carpet in Semi-Sheer Dress Amid Fiancé Sebastian Lletget’s Cheating Rumors

Becky G is giving us reasons to dance in the mirror and sing in the shower.

The "Shower" singer hit the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards on March 27 in iconic fashion, donning a black Julien Macdonald gown with lace details and cut-out sleeves. Becky paired her look with hoops, but didn't appear to have her engagement ring for the award show and opted for silver stacked rings.

At the event, she received the iHeartRadio Music Award for Latin Pop Song of the Year for track "MAMIII," featuring Karol G. In the category, she beat out Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas and DJ Adoni for "El Incomprendido"; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone for "Me Porto Bonito"; Bad Bunny for "Moscow Mule" and Karol G for "PROVENZA."

"As Nicole [Scherzinger] said, two Gs, two mamis, one hit song," Becky said onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. "I think it really just demonstrates that juntos somos más. When we come together as women in this industry, we are capable of not just making hit songs, but making history and setting an example that when we come together, we are powerhouses. We are able to see each other differently and share in the light."