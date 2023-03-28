This Pink Concealer Has Gone Viral on TikTok and It Has 121,400+ 5-Star Reviews: Here's Why You Need It

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're annoyed by under-eye circles, you're not alone. If you've tried so many eye creams, concealers, serums, and foundations without satisfaction, it may be time to think pink. You've probably seen pink concealer all over TikTok and the hype is not slowing down any time soon.
A pink hue is great to brighten up the area under your eyes or anywhere else on your skin. Specifically, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser in the Shade 160 is a very popular pink concealer that keeps selling out because shoppers love it so much. This concealer has 121,400+ five-star Amazon reviews and 6,100+ five-star Ulta reviews. The formula is incredibly easy to blend and it has staying power on my oily skin.
You can put this on bare skin, layer it under foundation, apply it under your regular concealer, or even mix this with your typical concealer shade. There are a lot of easy options. See what the hype is all about and finally ditch those dark circles.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser in the Shade 160
Apply this concealer in the shade 160 under your eyes or anywhere you want a little extra brightness. You can even blend it in with the attached sponge. It doesn't get easier than that.
Shop now before this popular shade sells out... again. You can get it from Amazon, Ulta, and here's another Amazon link in case you need a third option.
If you need a little more convincing to think pink, here are some rave reviews for the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser in the shade 160.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Shade 160 Reviews
A shopper gushed, "Oh my gosh I can't express how amazing the pink brightener is. I had a rhinoplasty and had huge, ugly black eyes and this was the only brightener/corrector that helped. Don't bother buying high end corrector because this blows everything out of the water. I take off that sponge top and apply it with my fingers or a brush and it's completely full coverage. I have never looked so awake in my life. This would make a corpse look alive."
Another declared, "LIFE CHANGING. Dark circles be gone!!!! This stuff is magic. I've lived w dark circles my whole life and now they're gone. Buy it u will not be disappointed. I brought 160 the brightener and it's perfect!!!!"
Someone reviewed, "Color 160 completely erased my dark circles! Lately I haven't been sleeping well so I've developed some dark circles under my eyes… I decided to try color correction & WOW! This absolutely erased my dark circles."
An Amazon customer raved, "Holy Smokes, Holy Grail! There's a reason why this concealer is number one in America. It is lightweight, buildable and natural. I have been using the pink brightener for years. This product works just as well, if not better than Becca under eye brightened, Mac Painterly, Pixi by Petra, you get the point!"
"I wanted to try the new trend of pink concealer, and I am glad I did. This really brightens the undereye without creasing or feeling cakey," someone wrote.
A reviewer shared, "Awesome pink concealer! Got the brightener and it's perfect for the under eye. I was skeptical of the pink shade but it does work. I have naturally pink undertones to my skin."
Another wrote, "The pink shade really camouflages dark circles. A little goes a long way!"
More Pink Concealers
The SAEM Cover Perfection Tip Concealer in Brightener
This pink concealer shade is named "Brightener," which is easy to remember. This formula has SPF 28 sun protection and it delivers a matte finish, which is great for normal and oily skin types.
A shopper gushed, "My new holy grail!!! I needed an under eye brightener for my dark eyes. I have spent tons of money on more expensive products that did not work. I originally purchased this brightener because of the good price. I never expected it to be as amazing as it is. Goes on smooth, moisturizing and hides my dark under eye circles all day long. I will continue to purchase this product."
L.A. Girl Hd Pro Conceal in Cool Pink Corrector
Brighten up your skin with L.A. Girl Hd Pro Conceal in the shade Cool Pink Corrector. This finish is opaque and creamy, yet lightweight on your skin.
Someone gushed, "This stuff is like magic. You have to buy the right color for whatever you want to conceal so I got pink for my hyperpigmentation. I was really impressed for such a low price. I have patches of light and dark skin close together and this evens out the skin tone very well. It's awesome!"
Milani Conceal + Perfect Longwear Concealer in Ivory Rose
This Milani concealer in Ivory Rose is another great pink option. This creamy formula is water-resistant and it lasts up to 12 hours, according to the brand. Use this if you want a full-coverage finish.
"Brightness. I like this for the value. I have super dark circles and using pink contour and this on my eyes has been a game changer for me," an Amazon shopper reviewed.
While you're shopping for makeup, you need to check out the TikTok-famous Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops.