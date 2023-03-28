This Pink Concealer Has Gone Viral on TikTok and It Has 121,400+ 5-Star Reviews: Here's Why You Need It

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're annoyed by under-eye circles, you're not alone. If you've tried so many eye creams, concealers, serums, and foundations without satisfaction, it may be time to think pink. You've probably seen pink concealer all over TikTok and the hype is not slowing down any time soon.

A pink hue is great to brighten up the area under your eyes or anywhere else on your skin. Specifically, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser in the Shade 160 is a very popular pink concealer that keeps selling out because shoppers love it so much. This concealer has 121,400+ five-star Amazon reviews and 6,100+ five-star Ulta reviews. The formula is incredibly easy to blend and it has staying power on my oily skin.

You can put this on bare skin, layer it under foundation, apply it under your regular concealer, or even mix this with your typical concealer shade. There are a lot of easy options. See what the hype is all about and finally ditch those dark circles.