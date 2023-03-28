Exclusive

Natalie Portman Shares How She Talks to Her Kids About Injustice

Natalie Portman gave insight into how she talks to both her daughter Amalia Millepied, 6, and son Aleph Millepied, 12, about social justice.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Mar 28, 2023 3:16 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesExclusivesNatalie PortmanCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Natalie Portman Makes History at Angel City Soccer Opener

Natalie Portman's passion for social justice extends inside her home, too.

The Black Swan actress exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker how she talks to her children about equality, noting that she has those conversations with both her 6-year-old daughter Amalia Millepied and 12-year-old son Aleph Millepied.

"I think it's equally important to have this approach towards people as equals—that men and women shouldn't be treated differently and certainly not in the workplace," Natalie, who shares her kids with husband Benjamin Millepied, said at Angel City FC's season opener March 26. "Women deserved to be valued for their work and compensated for their work in the same way that men do and invested in, as well."

And the Oscar winner embraces that mentality in her everyday life as co-founder of women's soccer team Angel City FC, which will be the subject of HBO docuseries Angel City, out this May. The team—which features Christen Press and Sydney Leroux on the lineup—is entering their second season in the National Women's Soccer League this year.

photos
Natalie Portman Through the Years

"We put so much heart and soul into building Angel City and really trying to value these players as they deserve," Natalie shared. "They're huge stars already and we're trying to create more access investment, so that they can be valued more from equal pay to marketing."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Dom Pe?rignon

Trending Stories

1

Becky G Goes Solo on Red Carpet Amid Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors

2

The White Lotus Season 3 Destination Reportedly Revealed

3

Grimes Shares Update on the Name of Her and Elon Musk's Daughter

And as Natalie continues to embrace a career in both the sports and movie worlds, she's making time to spend with her loved ones.

"I mean really just trying to be around my kids and my friends a lot," she added. "I feel like that's my passion the most."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Becky G Goes Solo on Red Carpet Amid Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors

2

The White Lotus Season 3 Destination Reportedly Revealed

3

Grimes Shares Update on the Name of Her and Elon Musk's Daughter

4

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Are Couple Goals at Wrexham Game With Kids

5

Becky G’s Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Apologizes Amid Cheating Rumors