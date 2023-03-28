Natalie Portman Shares How She Talks to Her Kids About Injustice

Watch : Natalie Portman Makes History at Angel City Soccer Opener

Natalie Portman's passion for social justice extends inside her home, too.

The Black Swan actress exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker how she talks to her children about equality, noting that she has those conversations with both her 6-year-old daughter Amalia Millepied and 12-year-old son Aleph Millepied.

"I think it's equally important to have this approach towards people as equals—that men and women shouldn't be treated differently and certainly not in the workplace," Natalie, who shares her kids with husband Benjamin Millepied, said at Angel City FC's season opener March 26. "Women deserved to be valued for their work and compensated for their work in the same way that men do and invested in, as well."

And the Oscar winner embraces that mentality in her everyday life as co-founder of women's soccer team Angel City FC, which will be the subject of HBO docuseries Angel City, out this May. The team—which features Christen Press and Sydney Leroux on the lineup—is entering their second season in the National Women's Soccer League this year.