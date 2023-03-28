The Bachelor Finale: Find Out If Zach Shallcross Got Engaged

Watch : Bachelor Superfan Melanie Lynskey Calls Out Zach Shallcross

Zach Shallcross finally got his happy ending.

On the March 27 finale of The Bachelor, season 27 leading man Zach got engaged to 28-year-old Kaity Biggar—becoming the first successful Bachelor proposal since Peter Weber in season 24.

"You know I've been faced with a near impossible decision," Zach told Kaity on the altar in Thailand. "It's been really hard. I can no longer say I'm falling in love with you. Because Kaity, I am so in love with you. You are my world. The love I feel for you is something I could have never imagined."

Oh, Zach. Our cheesy prince until the very end.

Down on one knee, Zach asked, "Kaity, will you marry me?"

Without hesitation, Kaity responded, "Absolutely."

After showing off her huge engagement ring, Kaity let the reality of the moment set in.

"I have literally waited for you my entire life," she told her new fiancé. "Where have you been? I finally have you and it feels so good. I cannot wait to wake up to these eyes and that smile every single f--king day."