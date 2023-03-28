The Bachelor Finale: Find Out If Zach Shallcross Got Engaged

Zach Shallcross finally got his happy ending.
On the March 27 finale of The Bachelor, season 27 leading man Zach got engaged to 28-year-old Kaity Biggar—becoming the first successful Bachelor proposal since Peter Weber in season 24.
"You know I've been faced with a near impossible decision," Zach told Kaity on the altar in Thailand. "It's been really hard. I can no longer say I'm falling in love with you. Because Kaity, I am so in love with you. You are my world. The love I feel for you is something I could have never imagined."
Oh, Zach. Our cheesy prince until the very end.
Down on one knee, Zach asked, "Kaity, will you marry me?"
Without hesitation, Kaity responded, "Absolutely."
After showing off her huge engagement ring, Kaity let the reality of the moment set in.
"I have literally waited for you my entire life," she told her new fiancé. "Where have you been? I finally have you and it feels so good. I cannot wait to wake up to these eyes and that smile every single f--king day."
Of course, Zach and Kaity's engagement left Gabi broken-hearted. But ultimately, Zach's choice didn't even come as a surprise to Gabi herself.
Upon exiting the van to meet Zach at the altar, Gabi joked, "That's a really muddy spot. Y'all shouldn't pull in right there. When it actually matters when Kaity arrives, don't do that to her."
After pleading with Zach multiple times to spare her the theatrics of a dramatic break-up, Gabi eventually broke down once back in the van alone.
"What really pisses me off is that I f--king knew when I f--king knew," Gabi said through tears. "When your gut speaks, you should listen to it. I stuck around thinking, 'Maybe it's just all the things you fear. Maybe it's all the things you hate about yourself. Maybe it's not your gut.' No, your gut's always right."
With Zach's journey complete, Bachelor Nation turns its eyes to the next season of The Bachelorette—starring Bachelor season 27 fan favorite Charity Lawson—premiering June 26 on ABC.