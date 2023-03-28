Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Grande Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Origins, L'Occitane, and More

In the bottle, this is an oil, but when it comes in contact with water, it transforms into a sheer, milky lotion that cleanses the body while you shower. It cleans, nourishes, and softens the skin.

This is one of those products that you will continue buying once you try it, with one Ulta shopper sharing, "This is the best thing I've EVER used to shave. I'm 22 and prior to this purchase I never had anything come close to scent, softness of skin, or effectiveness while shaving than this did. The hair just comes right off, just glides off and leaves your skin sooooo smooth but not greasy. Like I just came from the spa. I have a few holy grail products, a list of about 5 products and this after one use I KNOW is on that list!!"

Another person echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Absolutely love this. It smells good and feels soooooooooooo good on your skin. I didn't really think that it was going to be an oil cleanser, but it really is it turns from an oil that mixes with water and turns into a silky gentle cleanser. I am off to buy more and get more from this line I'm absolutely in love with this product and I recommend everybody try it It smells amazing as well."