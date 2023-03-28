Update!

Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Grande Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Origins, L'Occitane, and More

Pamper yourself with $12 skincare and makeup deals from Klairs, Boscia, Philosophy, Jane Iredale, Perricone MD, Grande Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Origins, and L'Occitane.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 28, 2023 5:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 17E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Grande Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Origins, L'Occitane, Klairs, Boscia, Philosophy, Jane Iredale, and Perricone MD. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Gizelle Bryant Uses This Beauty Hack on Every Real Housewives Trip

Today's Steals

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

If you're tired of filling in your eyebrows, add an eyebrow serum to your beauty routine. This one "promotes the appearance of naturally fuller, bolder looking brows in just 6-8 weeks," according to the brand. 

A shopper said, "Holy Grail. I love this product! My brows look much fuller and longer… I don't need to fill my brows anymore too!"

Another reviewer raved, "Would 10000% recommend. I have been using grande lash serum for probably over 5 years. I am obsessed with it."

$73
$37
Ulta

Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream

Target lines, wrinkles, dullness, and loss of firmness with this ceramide-enriched moisturizer from Sunday Riley. Apply this as the last step in your skincare routine to lock in the rest of your products and hydrate.

A fan of the product said, "I use this specifically at night and I absolutely adore it! My skin gets full hydration and repair over night & is radiant in the morning. Yes it's pricey but a little goes a long way honestly so I feel like it lasted me a while. I get so excited to put this on my face right before bed... I love the way this makes my skin look and feel, I've recommended it to several friends. I have combo skin, that fluctuates with the seasons (dry in winter / oily in summer etc)."

$65
$33
Ulta

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil

In the bottle, this is an oil, but when it comes in contact with water, it transforms into a sheer, milky lotion that cleanses the body while you shower. It cleans, nourishes, and softens the skin. 

This is one of those products that you will continue buying once you try it, with one Ulta shopper sharing, "This is the best thing I've EVER used to shave. I'm 22 and prior to this purchase I never had anything come close to scent, softness of skin, or effectiveness while shaving than this did. The hair just comes right off, just glides off and leaves your skin sooooo smooth but not greasy. Like I just came from the spa. I have a few holy grail products, a list of about 5 products and this after one use I KNOW is on that list!!"

Another person echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Absolutely love this. It smells good and feels soooooooooooo good on your skin. I didn't really think that it was going to be an oil cleanser, but it really is it turns from an oil that mixes with water and turns into a silky gentle cleanser. I am off to buy more and get more from this line I'm absolutely in love with this product and I recommend everybody try it It smells amazing as well."

$29
$15
Ulta

Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum

The Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum targets five types of wrinkles, according to the brand. Plus, it minimizes pores, evens out skin tone, and boosts radiance, per Origins.

This product has 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I was sent a sample of this product & after the first use I could see how different my skin was! Takes wrinkles right away."

Another gushed, "I was very skeptical of this product at first..nothing can really make your skin look younger and decrease wrinkles right? WRONG! I got this as a free product as part of a promotion a while ago and never consistently used it until recently.... When I tell you every time I go out or buy alcohol I get ID'd and they ask me to verify my name/birthday/address I'm not kidding! I never got ID'd, let alone questioned about my age! I thought it was a fluke at first but consistently I have been asked AND I have noticed a decrease in wrinkles and improved skin elasticity over the past two weeks of 2x/ day use! I am 100000% purchasing this again." 

$61
$31
Ulta

Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner

After cleansing your face, it's time to tone your skin. This toner has ingredients that soothe and exfoliate the skin in addition to unclogging pores, per the brand.

A fan of this toner said, "The best thing I have ever done for my skin. I have absolutely NO visible pores, my dark spots have lightened up SIGNIFICANTLY, and for the first time in forever, I actually have a smooth glow to my skin and feel confident enough to be seen without full coverage foundation."

Another reviewed, "Truly results after one use. My skin is oily, sensitive, and acne-prone. I have many closed comedones and do get cysts from time to time especially along my jawline. After first using it, the next day I saw a major improvement in my skin. Less oily, the blackheads were disappearing, and overall balanced skin. After using it for approx 2-3 weeks now, I have noticed my closed comedones have lessened, I can't remember the last time I had a cyst, and I have very few (if any) blackheads. So far no more whiteheads, either. Definitely will be a must-have for me."

$32
$16
Ulta

Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum

Hydrate and enhance your skin's radiance with the Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum. According to the brand, this serum "delivers powerful skin barrier protection."

A shopper gushed, "Many products claim to be hydrating but they either feel sticky or they're water and don't feel like much of anything after you put them on. This new Biome Balance serum is the exception. I have tried a lot of serums and this one is light, doesn't make your face feel sticky and actually makes your face feel smooth and hydrated. If you want to moisturize you will have to put it over this serum. It hydrates, which is a completely different type of feeling. My skin is combination and breakout prone and I'm over 50 and I love it!!"

$46
$23
Ulta

Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Drop

Do you feel like your skin has been dull lately? It happens to the best of us. It may be time to add some Vitamin C to your routine. This serum brightens dark spots, acne marks, and uneven skin tone, the brand claims.

A shopper said, "I really like this Vitamin Drop. I have oily combination skin and it helped reducing my acne scaring but is still very gentle to my skin. I apply it every night and I can really see a difference to when I'm not using it. Can recommend!"

$23
$12
Ulta

Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush

Get a fresh, healthy-looking glow that looks natural when you use this blush from Jane Iredale. Choose from five easy-to-build shades that layer well with each other to create a truly customized look.

A longtime fan of the product said, "This is, hands down, the best blush on the market (I use the color Mocha). It is highly pigmented so a little goes a long way, and one container lasts a long time! It goes on smooth, even over foundation, and lasts ALL DAY. I never have to re-apply this blush. The best part is (at least for me anyway): it won't clog your pores or make you break out! I have been using this blush for 20 years, and am still as impressed with it in my thirties as I was in my teens."

$32
$16
Ulta

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence

Perricone MD's Cold Plasma Plus+ line has a devoted following from shoppers who keep coming back for more. These products target the visible signs of aging. Use this essence after cleansing and before you moisturize.

A shopper raved, "I got the opportunity to try this Perricone Cold Plasma Plus The Essence and I absolutely love it! It is the perfect lightweight formula that absorbs quickly into my skin and provides that needed boost of hydration (a must for dry climates). I have noticed a significant improvement in the texture and appearance of my skin since I started using it. This product does not compare to anything I have tried before and that is okay because I LOVE the texture. It's so hydrating and I definitely will be purchasing this in the future. 10/10! I highly recommend this product to anyone looking to improve the overall appearance or their skin."

$179
$90
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

—Originally published March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.

