Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Grande Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Origins, L'Occitane, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Grande Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Origins, L'Occitane, Klairs, Boscia, Philosophy, Jane Iredale, and Perricone MD. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
If you're tired of filling in your eyebrows, add an eyebrow serum to your beauty routine. This one "promotes the appearance of naturally fuller, bolder looking brows in just 6-8 weeks," according to the brand.
A shopper said, "Holy Grail. I love this product! My brows look much fuller and longer… I don't need to fill my brows anymore too!"
Another reviewer raved, "Would 10000% recommend. I have been using grande lash serum for probably over 5 years. I am obsessed with it."
Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
Target lines, wrinkles, dullness, and loss of firmness with this ceramide-enriched moisturizer from Sunday Riley. Apply this as the last step in your skincare routine to lock in the rest of your products and hydrate.
A fan of the product said, "I use this specifically at night and I absolutely adore it! My skin gets full hydration and repair over night & is radiant in the morning. Yes it's pricey but a little goes a long way honestly so I feel like it lasted me a while. I get so excited to put this on my face right before bed... I love the way this makes my skin look and feel, I've recommended it to several friends. I have combo skin, that fluctuates with the seasons (dry in winter / oily in summer etc)."
L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
In the bottle, this is an oil, but when it comes in contact with water, it transforms into a sheer, milky lotion that cleanses the body while you shower. It cleans, nourishes, and softens the skin.
This is one of those products that you will continue buying once you try it, with one Ulta shopper sharing, "This is the best thing I've EVER used to shave. I'm 22 and prior to this purchase I never had anything come close to scent, softness of skin, or effectiveness while shaving than this did. The hair just comes right off, just glides off and leaves your skin sooooo smooth but not greasy. Like I just came from the spa. I have a few holy grail products, a list of about 5 products and this after one use I KNOW is on that list!!"
Another person echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Absolutely love this. It smells good and feels soooooooooooo good on your skin. I didn't really think that it was going to be an oil cleanser, but it really is it turns from an oil that mixes with water and turns into a silky gentle cleanser. I am off to buy more and get more from this line I'm absolutely in love with this product and I recommend everybody try it It smells amazing as well."
Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum
The Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum targets five types of wrinkles, according to the brand. Plus, it minimizes pores, evens out skin tone, and boosts radiance, per Origins.
This product has 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I was sent a sample of this product & after the first use I could see how different my skin was! Takes wrinkles right away."
Another gushed, "I was very skeptical of this product at first..nothing can really make your skin look younger and decrease wrinkles right? WRONG! I got this as a free product as part of a promotion a while ago and never consistently used it until recently.... When I tell you every time I go out or buy alcohol I get ID'd and they ask me to verify my name/birthday/address I'm not kidding! I never got ID'd, let alone questioned about my age! I thought it was a fluke at first but consistently I have been asked AND I have noticed a decrease in wrinkles and improved skin elasticity over the past two weeks of 2x/ day use! I am 100000% purchasing this again."
Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner
After cleansing your face, it's time to tone your skin. This toner has ingredients that soothe and exfoliate the skin in addition to unclogging pores, per the brand.
A fan of this toner said, "The best thing I have ever done for my skin. I have absolutely NO visible pores, my dark spots have lightened up SIGNIFICANTLY, and for the first time in forever, I actually have a smooth glow to my skin and feel confident enough to be seen without full coverage foundation."
Another reviewed, "Truly results after one use. My skin is oily, sensitive, and acne-prone. I have many closed comedones and do get cysts from time to time especially along my jawline. After first using it, the next day I saw a major improvement in my skin. Less oily, the blackheads were disappearing, and overall balanced skin. After using it for approx 2-3 weeks now, I have noticed my closed comedones have lessened, I can't remember the last time I had a cyst, and I have very few (if any) blackheads. So far no more whiteheads, either. Definitely will be a must-have for me."
Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum
Hydrate and enhance your skin's radiance with the Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum. According to the brand, this serum "delivers powerful skin barrier protection."
A shopper gushed, "Many products claim to be hydrating but they either feel sticky or they're water and don't feel like much of anything after you put them on. This new Biome Balance serum is the exception. I have tried a lot of serums and this one is light, doesn't make your face feel sticky and actually makes your face feel smooth and hydrated. If you want to moisturize you will have to put it over this serum. It hydrates, which is a completely different type of feeling. My skin is combination and breakout prone and I'm over 50 and I love it!!"
Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Drop
Do you feel like your skin has been dull lately? It happens to the best of us. It may be time to add some Vitamin C to your routine. This serum brightens dark spots, acne marks, and uneven skin tone, the brand claims.
A shopper said, "I really like this Vitamin Drop. I have oily combination skin and it helped reducing my acne scaring but is still very gentle to my skin. I apply it every night and I can really see a difference to when I'm not using it. Can recommend!"
Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush
Get a fresh, healthy-looking glow that looks natural when you use this blush from Jane Iredale. Choose from five easy-to-build shades that layer well with each other to create a truly customized look.
A longtime fan of the product said, "This is, hands down, the best blush on the market (I use the color Mocha). It is highly pigmented so a little goes a long way, and one container lasts a long time! It goes on smooth, even over foundation, and lasts ALL DAY. I never have to re-apply this blush. The best part is (at least for me anyway): it won't clog your pores or make you break out! I have been using this blush for 20 years, and am still as impressed with it in my thirties as I was in my teens."
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence
Perricone MD's Cold Plasma Plus+ line has a devoted following from shoppers who keep coming back for more. These products target the visible signs of aging. Use this essence after cleansing and before you moisturize.
A shopper raved, "I got the opportunity to try this Perricone Cold Plasma Plus The Essence and I absolutely love it! It is the perfect lightweight formula that absorbs quickly into my skin and provides that needed boost of hydration (a must for dry climates). I have noticed a significant improvement in the texture and appearance of my skin since I started using it. This product does not compare to anything I have tried before and that is okay because I LOVE the texture. It's so hydrating and I definitely will be purchasing this in the future. 10/10! I highly recommend this product to anyone looking to improve the overall appearance or their skin."
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1
Sunday, March 12
- Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $20
- Tarte Maneater Mascara, $13
- Peach and Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, $22
- Peach and Lily Power Cocktail Repair System, $26
- MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow, $13
- IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser, $12
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Slanted Tweezers, $10
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Brow Set, $10
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- ZitSticka Mini KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch, $8
- ZitSticka MEGASHADE Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum, $20
Monday, March 13
- Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick, $11
- r.e.m. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $12
- Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream, $47
- Lancome La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer, $21
- Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream, $18
Tuesday, March 14
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE LUX All Over Face Blush Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color, $18
- NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow, $18
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, $16
- Dermablend Illuminating Banana Powder, $16
- Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules, $27-$57
- Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35, $14
- TEAMI Blends Green Tea Detox Mask, $17
- Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels, $10-$30
- Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels, $8-$25
- Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask, $19
- Korres Apothecary Wild Rose Sleep Facial, $25
- Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer, $19
- Lashfood Lash Enhancing Duo, $9
Wednesday, March 15
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $12
- Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $40
- Lorac Pro Eye Palettes, $20-$25
- Flawless Beauty Fridge, $30
- Erborian BB Crème, $23
Thursday, March 16
- Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, $15
- Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper, $17
- Strivectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, $36
- About Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil, $6
- About Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color, $8
- Iconic London Multiuse Sculpting Palette, $25
Friday, March 17
- Clarins Double Serum, $45-$88
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, $17-$75
- Dermalogica SURPRISE STEAL
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $11
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $11
- Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter, $18-$20
- Ofra Cosmetics Ofra X Nikkietutorials Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Samantha March Start Inspired Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Star Lit Liquid Highlighter, $15
Saturday, March 18
- Benefit Powder Blushes, $16
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, $15
- Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, $9-$17
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $9-$23
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $9-$23
- Beautyblender Bubble Sponge, $10
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer, $26-$39
- NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose, $123
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2
Sunday, March 19
- Estee Lauder DoubleWear Foundation, $24
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $13
- Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $28-$68
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Tapered Powder Bronzer Brush #150, $18
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Precision Shadow Brush #112, $8
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Soft Focus Blush Brush #113, $13
Monday, March 20
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer, $21-$30
- Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, $21
- Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighters, $17
- CosRX Master Patches, $10
- Nudestix NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30, $18
- Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50, $20
Tuesday, March 21
- Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow Stick, $14
- BareMinerals Gen Nude Blush, $13
- Beekman Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Indie Lee Co-Q10 Toner, $18
- Meaningful Beauty Daily Essentials System, $31
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum, $36
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray, $26
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream, $38
- Beautybio The Eyelighter Concentrate, $26
- Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum, $13
- First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA, $14
Wednesday, March 22
- Live Tinted Huestick Corrector, $12
- Live Tinted Huestick Multistick, $12
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer Daycation, $16
- Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer, $23
- Foreo Bear, $110
- Foreo Serum Serum Serum, $30
- Juvia's Place Lip Products, $5-$8
- UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick, $12
- BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, $25-$35
Thursday, March 23
- Lancome Rénergie Multi-Action Lift And Firm Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer, $80
- Lancome Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream, $41
- Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, $70
- Maely's B-Flat Belly Cream, $25
- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil, $13
- Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick, $8
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $24
Friday, March 24
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $14
- Peter Thomas Roth SURPRISE STEAL
- Clinique Happy Perfume Spray, $22
- Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil, $14
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Lip Gloss, $16
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Shimmer, $16
- Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair, $40
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $23
Saturday March 25
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+, $22
- IT Airbrush foundation brushes, $13-$18
- Buxom SURPRISE STEAL
- Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil, $13
- Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish, $39
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3
Sunday, March 26
- MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray, $16
- MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $20
- Tula Cult Classic Cleanser, $12-$17
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss, $12
- Persona SuperBlush, $11
Monday, March 27
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $12
- Mented Semi Matte Lipstick, $9
- Mented Lip Liner, $6
- Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $25
- bareMinerals All Over Face Color Loose Bronzer, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth FIRMX Peeling Gel, $25
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $13-$27
- PUR Minerals 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15, $15
Tuesday, March 28
- GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, $37
- Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, $33
- L'occitane Almond Shower Oil, $15-$20
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush, $16
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence, $90
- Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, $12
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum, $23
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum, $31
- Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $16
Wednesday, March 29
- Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow, $11
- Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel, $43
- Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Facial Peel, $40
- Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops, $11-$21
- Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser, $19-$29
- PMD Clean Pro RQ - Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $90
- PMD Personal Microderm Classic - Microdermabrasion Tool, $80
- Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer, $21
Thursday, March 30
- Benefit Porefessional Primers, $17-$29
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, $14
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, $17
- Nabla Eyeshadow Palettes, $13
- GlamGlow Brighteyes Eye Cream, $20
Friday, March 31
- It Cosmetics SURPRISE STEAL
- First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA, $10-$18
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Look 12-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set, $49
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Face 5-Piece Face Brush Set, $30
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $37-$44
- Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer, $29
Saturday, April 1
- Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes, $16
- Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit, $16
- Lancome Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara, $15
- Lancome Lash Idole Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Waterproof Mascara, $15
- Armani SURPRISE STEAL
- Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $16
- Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, $16
- Strivectin Tighten and Lift Neck Serum Roller, $40
- Clinique Cleansers, $12-$17
Looking for more great beauty picks? You'll love these budget-friendly hacks from Ashley Graham.
—Originally published March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.