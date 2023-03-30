How Meghan Markle Will Be Royally Recognized at Gracie Awards

Watch : Oprah's Advice for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on Attending Coronation

Meghan Markle was just crowned with another honor.

The Duchess of Sussex will be honored at the 48th annual Gracie Awards—which recognizes television and radio shows created by women—on May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, the organization announced March 30. Meghan is a digital media winner, being awarded for her podcast Archetypes.

This year's theme is storytelling, celebrating the winners who "not only inform, inspire, and captivate audiences, but also enrich our collective comprehension of the world," per the foundation's press release.

Along with Meghan, the 48th annual winners include actress Christina Applegate (Dead to me), actress Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar) and singer Faith Hill (1883).

Also walking away victorious for outstanding programming are shows Abbott Elementary (comedy), The Drew Barrymore Show (Talk Show) and Ziwe (Entertainment).

The president of the alliance for Women in Media Foundation, Becky Brooks explained that this year's recipients all have one thing in common: They "exemplify Gracie Allen's spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision."