10 Picture-Perfect Dresses & Jumpsuits for Your Graduation Photoshoot

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're reading this, you're probably graduating sometime soon! Before you cross that stage at commencement to receive your diploma and make your college graduation official, don't forget to snap your grad photos. A graduation photoshoot is the perfect, bittersweet opportunity to capture photos with your closest college besties and celebrate making it through all those late night study sessions, exams and loooong lectures.

If you're asking yourself what to wear to a graduation photoshoot, you're at the right place. We rounded up the 10 most picture-perfect graduation dresses and jumpsuits that will look totally stunning in your photos.

Whether you're posing with your cap and gown or without or shooting indoors or around campus, these picture-perfect outfits will have you feeling and looking absolutely stunning. Continue below to shop all of our faves ahead of the big day.