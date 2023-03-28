10 Picture-Perfect Dresses & Jumpsuits for Your Graduation Photoshoot

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're reading this, you're probably graduating sometime soon! Before you cross that stage at commencement to receive your diploma and make your college graduation official, don't forget to snap your grad photos. A graduation photoshoot is the perfect, bittersweet opportunity to capture photos with your closest college besties and celebrate making it through all those late night study sessions, exams and loooong lectures.
If you're asking yourself what to wear to a graduation photoshoot, you're at the right place. We rounded up the 10 most picture-perfect graduation dresses and jumpsuits that will look totally stunning in your photos.
Whether you're posing with your cap and gown or without or shooting indoors or around campus, these picture-perfect outfits will have you feeling and looking absolutely stunning. Continue below to shop all of our faves ahead of the big day.
Much to Celebrate White Swiss Dot Flutter Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress
This adorable mini dress has fluttering sleeves, a flattering wrap silhouette and textured Swiss dots all throughout. It's cute and comfy, which are the most important requirements for a graduation photoshoot!
Terrifically Trendy White Tiered Ruffled Mini Dress
This tiered ruffled mini dress is perfect for a spring graduation photoshoot. It has adjustable straps and a flattering, lightweight bodice, and the chiffon ruffles give it an eye-catching touch.
Plus Obi Belted Satin Shirt Dress
This flowy, satiny dress is photoshoot worthy. The belted shirt dress is super flattering and versatile, and the champagne shade is the perfect look to celebrate a graduation.
MEROKEETY Square Neck Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress
This gorgeous bodycon dress is a flattering look for a graduation photoshoot. The lantern sleeves are a beautiful detail, and the dress is currently on sale for just $30 from Amazon for a limited time.
Feel Your Love White Ruffled Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
If you're not feeling a dress, you can't go wrong with a wide-leg jumpsuit. The powerful and classy look is perfect for a graduation photoshoot. This one has gorgeous ruffled detailing and a pretty open back.
Plus White Devore Cup Detail Wide Leg Jumpsuit
This fun and eye-catching wide-leg jumpsuit has all the right details. The fitted waist and cup detailing makes it a super flattering and picture-perfect graduation photoshoot look.
EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Mini Dress
This light blue mini dress has a flattering ribboned waist and a flowy skirt. The gorgeous dress is currently on sale for $40, and it has over 10,900 positive reviews on Amazon.
One reviewer shares, "I really loved this dress. It came quickly and was very flattering. I would recommend wearing light undergarments and possibly white undershorts if you purchase the white one because it was very sheer."
Back to Me Blush Swiss Dot Halter Mini Skater Dress
This halter mini dress is so cute, you'll definitely wear it after your graduation photoshoot. The fun and playful dress would look perfect under a cap and gown.
Alexia Admor Ember Draped Sleeveless Mock Neck Jumpsuit
Steal the show in this blue mock neck jumpsuit. The look is a total power move, and it's on sale for $80 instead of the usual $245 price!
Impress Release Black Off-the-Shoulder Puff Sleeve Jumpsuit
Is this the perfect jumpsuit? We vote yes. The black off-the-shoulder puff sleeve look is so flattering and fun, but also sophisticated for a graduation photoshoot. Minimal accessories required with this ultra-chic look!
