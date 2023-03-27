Wizards of Waverly Place Showrunner Confirms Theories About Alex Russo’s Sexuality

Watch : Why Selena Gomez Felt "Ashamed" After Wizards of Waverly Place

Alex Russo was forced to leave some tricks up her sleeve.

The showrunner of Wizards of Waverly Place—which starred Selena Gomez as teenage wizard Alex from 2007 to 2012 on Disney Channel—finally addressed rumors about Selena's character being part of the LGBTQ+ community. According to producer Peter Murrieta, the show wanted to explore Alex's sexuality a bit more in-depth but felt constrained by the era.

"I wished we could have played more with what was quite obvious to a lot of us; the relationship between Stevie and Alex," Peter revealed on the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast March 27. "But we weren't able to in that time. It was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was. That would have been fun."

Stevie Nichols, played by Hayley Kiyoko, showed up in season three of the series and immediately formed a bond with Alex after meeting in detention. The undeniable sparks between the duo often caused Waverly Place fans to wonder if their relationship was more than platonic.