Chad Michael Murray Sparks Debate After Playing Kiss, Marry, Kill With His Iconic Characters

Chad Michael Murray is dishing out hot takes.
The actor recently took to TikTok to play Kiss, Marry or Kill with three of his iconic characters—A Cinderella Story's Austin Ames, One Tree Hill's Lucas Scott and Gilmore Girls' Tristan Dugray.
"Well, it's a little creepy being that it'd be kissing myself or at least different versions of me," Chad joked in a TikTok for Canadian network CTV, "but, I'm going to start with… come on, Austin Ames, you gotta kiss the guy."
Explaining how Austin just fits the definition of a dreamy person, Chad added, "He's the guy you want to kiss, right? It's gotta be."
Now, here's where things get dicey.
"If you're going to marry someone, Lucas Scott," Chad continued. "Moral compass, come on. He's my ride or die."
As for who he would kill off? Well, there's only one person left.
"And if you're going to kill someone, sadly, it's Tristan Dugray," Chad noted. "Now, it's not my choice. These are the options I was given. He had to die. I didn't do it. So I love you Tristan, but early departure for you."
His choices raised eyebrows for fans in the comments, particularly for his decision to put a ring on Lucas. After all, the character did cheat on his girlfriend, as well as had a romance with his close friend's ex.
"The funniest part about this is that he called Lucas Scott a moral compass," one user wrote, while another fan commented, "Chad…I must of watched a different version of one tree hill? moral compass?"
And then there were those who wanted justice for Tristan.
"Tristan was just misunderstood!" a fan wrote, while another added, "Tristan is literally the best one."
Nevertheless, it looks like Chad is sticking with Lucas as his North Star.