From Acne to Eczema Flare Ups, This Is Why Stress Wreaks Havoc on Your Skin

It turns out that stress does get under your skin.

And while we hate to be the bearer of bad news, you'll most likely feel at ease once you understand why stress can affect us so much.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ramya Garlapati offered exclusive insight with E! News about how our outer appearance is directly impacted by what's happening inside of our bodies with both acute stress (which is typically related to a specific event or traumatic experience) or the more chronic kind (a consistent feeling one has for a long period of time).

So, the next time you wake up with pimples in areas you normally don't get blemishes or notice your hair falling out a little more than usual, well, you aren't alone. These skin and hair issues could be a result of feeling anxious, worried, overwhelmed—or all of the above.

But, fret not, Dr. Garlapati is here with some solutions.