Firefly Lane Trailer: Your First Look at Tully and Kate’s Emotional Reunion

It's time for one final trip down Firefly Lane.

And the trailer for the final batch of episodes, released March 27, shares a glimpse at the emotional reunion between estranged best friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke).

Tully, who jetted to Antarctica to work on a documentary amid her falling out with Kate during the first part of season two, says in the trailer, "Home hasn't really felt the same since I lost my best friend."

In season two's first batch of episodes—which hit the streamer in December—Tully and Kate's decades-long friendship imploded. After Tully got into a car accident with Kate and husband Johnny's (Ben Lawson) daughter Darah in the vehicle, Kate cut Tully out of her life, leaving the BFFs on non-speaking terms.

As for where we find Kate during these final episodes? After just missing Tully as she left for Antarctica, Kate's continuing on with her cancer treatment—but it's clear she's missing her best friend.

"Have you thought about reaching out to Tully?" she is asked in the trailer. "You might need a friend."