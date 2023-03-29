Why Katherine Heigl Had to Leave Hollywood to Raise Her Kids

Watch : Katherine Heigl Reflects on Past Controversial Remarks

Three can be a crowd. But when it comes to children, that's Katherine Heigl's lucky number.

"Three is enough," the Life as We Know It star told E! News in an exclusive interview, "and I don't think I can spread myself any thinner in this arena."

Suffice it to say, when asked if she envisioned more kids in her future, the answer was a "hard no" from the mom of daughters Naleigh, 14, and Adelaide, 10, and son Joshua, 6.

At one point, Heigl did think she "for sure" wanted another child, but quarantining during the pandemic a couple years ago "really clarified my decision," she said. "No more."

And so far we've only addressed the humans she shares with her husband of 15 years, musician Josh Kelley. "If I bring one more animal into this home," the 44-year-old deadpanned, "my husband will leave me, and then I'm alone with eight dogs, three cats and three children. So, we really need to avoid that."

Laughing, she added, "I need the partner and the help."