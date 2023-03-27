Bachelor Nation's Hannah Brown and Boyfriend Adam Woolard Are Taking a Major Step in Their Relationship

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard are saddling up for the next big adventure.
As the Bachelor Nation alum and her model boyfriend prepare to take their love story to Nashville, they've taken followers along as they say goodbye to their life in California.
"All moved out, we are really leaving," Hannah, 28, said in a video on her Instagram Stories March 26, before asking Adam, "How do you feel babe?"
"You know, it's bittersweet," Adam, 32, responded. "We kind of started our relationship here and we got Wally here when he was a puppy."
As for how Wally is feeling about the big move? Hannah has us covered as she pretended to answer for him saying, "I don't want to leave the beach, are you kidding me? What are we doing. Why are we leaving this place!"
But it seems she and Adam, are ready to take on the Music City. As the Bachelor alum concluded her video, "New beginnings."
In a series of follow up posts to her Instagram stories, Hannah showed off some of their favorite Santa Monica spots, including Ocean Park and the farmers market. Lastly, she rounded out her last day in the Golden State with a photo of an airplane in the sky accompanied by a teary eyed and hand waving emoji.
The pair have already started documenting their road trip east as Adam revealed on his Instagram Stories March 27, showing a snap of Wally relaxing in a field in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
The two first took their romance public in February 2021 before moving in together the following year.
As for a glimpse at what Hannah and Adam's new digs may hold? Well, just last year Hannah gave some insight into their home life together.
"We plan to use it equally for relaxing by ourselves and for entertaining," she told People in May 2022. "We love throwing dinner parties and get-togethers for our friends and we both wanted our place to be somewhere everyone could gather to celebrate life."