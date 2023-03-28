Amazon Has the Cutest Transitional Spring Sweaters for Under $40

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While you might be mentally checked out of winter, the weather is definitely not on the same page. While we wait to welcome the sunny spring days that we've been longing for, it can be hard to figure out what to wear, especially when we're dealing with such inconsistent temperatures. The reliable clothing piece to get you through this tricky weather? A sweater, of course!
While sweaters are often synonymous with the winter, there's no reason you can't bring knitwear into the sunnier season. The trick to wearing sweaters in the spring is focusing on lightweight, breathable materials like cable knits and crochet, and opting for fun prints and colors. Pieces like cardigans, sweater vests and off-the-shoulder looks are always welcomed with warmer weather.
Luckily, Amazon has all the sweaters you need to transition into your spring wardrobe. Continue below to shop all of our favorite under $40 Amazon sweaters for the spring.
The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater
Add a pop of color and warmth to your spring wardrobe with this green ribbed pullover sweater. The look is perfectly vibrant for the spring, and it comes in a ton of other color options ranging from sizes XXS to 5X, too.
Asvivid V Neck Color Block Striped Sweater
This adorable striped sweater is soft and breathable, making it the perfect piece to get you through those chillier spring days. The look is currently on sale in a ton of different colors for a limited time!
One reviewer says, "This sweater is one of the best things I've ever ordered on Amazon."
Jumppmile Waffle Knit Cropped Sweater
This trendy cropped sweater has light, breathable material can be paired with jeans, skirts, layered over dresses and more. The sweater comes in a ton of versatile and neutral colors for just $35.
The Drop Women's Makayla Crochet Drop-Shoulder Cropped Pullover
Nothing says spring quite like crochet. This adorable crochet drop-shoulder cropped pullover is an adorable spring look for just $40.
One reviewer shares, "I don't usually purchase knit clothes but I loved this color so took a chance. End result, I love it."
Dokotoo Cable Knit Sweater
A light cable knit sweater is a super versatile and wearable piece for the spring, because they tend to be more lightweight and breathable than chunkier sweaters. This adorable cable knit sweater from Amazon comes in lots of different colors for just $38.
One reviewer gushes, "I get more compliments on this sweater and the color of it than anything else in my wardrobe. It is not itchy or too heavy. Perfect with a cami underneath. Impressed - above expectations !!!!"
BTFBM Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
This half-zip sweater has such a sophisticated and chic style that is perfect for the spring. You can layer it over t-shirts for chillier spring days, or wear it with a skirt or dress for a cute daytime look.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Cable Crewneck Sweater
This lightweight cable crewneck sweater has over 6,000 positive reviews, and it can be dressed up and down for the spring. You can wear it with a slip skirt and sneakers for a high-low look, or a pair of jeans instead for something more casual.
SweatyRocks Sleeveless V Neck Knit Crop Top Sweater Vest
As the weather gets warmer, a sweater vest is a chic and comfortable option for the spring. You can dress the look down with jeans and sneakers, or get a little professional with the look by layering it over a collared shirt and a pair of trousers. This $22 one from Amazon is so affordable and cute.
Womens Striped Henley Sweater
This striped sweater is soft and lightweight, and on sale for just $36.
One reviewer perfectly explains, "This sweater is the perfect weight while still a very nice quality. A perfect addition for those days that aren't quite cold, but not very warm either! Soft and comfortable, and fits great. I typically wear an XL and purchased XL and liked how it fit... not too tight, but not oversized."
Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan
For a cute spring cardigan, this adorable ribbed one from Amazon is the perfect look. The neutral shade will go with jeans, slip skirts, shorts and so much more.
One reviewer gushes, "This quickly became one of my favorite items in my closet. It gets compliments every time I wear it. It's comfortable, cute, and I will probably buy it in more colors."
