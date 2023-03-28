Amazon Has the Cutest Transitional Spring Sweaters for Under $40

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While you might be mentally checked out of winter, the weather is definitely not on the same page. While we wait to welcome the sunny spring days that we've been longing for, it can be hard to figure out what to wear, especially when we're dealing with such inconsistent temperatures. The reliable clothing piece to get you through this tricky weather? A sweater, of course!

While sweaters are often synonymous with the winter, there's no reason you can't bring knitwear into the sunnier season. The trick to wearing sweaters in the spring is focusing on lightweight, breathable materials like cable knits and crochet, and opting for fun prints and colors. Pieces like cardigans, sweater vests and off-the-shoulder looks are always welcomed with warmer weather.

Luckily, Amazon has all the sweaters you need to transition into your spring wardrobe. Continue below to shop all of our favorite under $40 Amazon sweaters for the spring.