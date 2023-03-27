Why Chanel West Coast Is Leaving Ridiculousness After 12 Years

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

Chanel West Coast is ready for a change.

After more than a decade reacting to the internet's most wild viral stunts on Ridiculousness, the TV star is stepping away from the hit MTV series.

But don't worry! This won't be the last time fans see Chanel on their screens as she's set to still work with the network as an executive producer and star in her own unscripted series. Plus, she has more projects in the works.

"After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount," Chanel, 34, said in a statement shared in a press release. "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer."

And she can't wait to get started.

"My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv," Chanel continued. "I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I'm also very excited for the world to see me beyond 'the laugh' and for once, see the real me."