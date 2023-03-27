Why Chanel West Coast Is Leaving Ridiculousness After 12 Years

Chanel West Coast is ready for a change.
After more than a decade reacting to the internet's most wild viral stunts on Ridiculousness, the TV star is stepping away from the hit MTV series.
But don't worry! This won't be the last time fans see Chanel on their screens as she's set to still work with the network as an executive producer and star in her own unscripted series. Plus, she has more projects in the works.
"After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount," Chanel, 34, said in a statement shared in a press release. "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer."
And she can't wait to get started.
"My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv," Chanel continued. "I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I'm also very excited for the world to see me beyond 'the laugh' and for once, see the real me."
She's also grateful for the love she's received from viewers over the past decade as she starred on Ridiculousness with Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim.
"Thank you to the fans for 12 years of watching & supporting me & thank you @mtv & @paramountco for this amazing opportunity!" Chanel, born Chelsea Chanel Dudley, wrote in an Instagram post about her departure. "Love you all & I promise to deliver you some fire music, film & television soon."
After announcing the news, the show paid tribute to Chanel with a montage of her "most iconic looks and memorable moments" throughout the years.
"The personality. The laugh. The presence," the show's Instagram caption read. "While we'll miss Chanel on this iconic red couch, we can't wait to see all of the amazing things she has in store for this next stage of her artistic career."
It's certainly been a busy time for Chanel both professionally and personally. In addition to her television career, she dropped her debut studio album America's Sweetheart in 2020 and launched her swimwear brand Coasty Swim in 2021. And most recently, she added a new title to her stacked résumé: mom. Chanel welcomed daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison with boyfriend Dom Fenison in November 2022.
During a December interview with E! News, the recording artist spoke about the amount of joy her little one has brought to her life.
"I just would want her to know that even though it's been rough with the sleep and all that, it's still the happiest time of my life," she shared. "She's inspired me so much more to go even harder with my music and with my swimwear line. I want to just be able to build a great empire that I can pass down to her. She's definitely my biggest source of inspiration right now."