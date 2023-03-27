Hailey Bieber Shows Subtle Support for Selena Gomez Over Squashing Feud Rumors

Watch : Hailey Bieber Likes Selena Gomez's Bikini Pic After Resolving Drama

You'll love this social media move like a love song, baby.

After Selena Gomez posted a throwback photo of herself rocking blonde hair and a bikini, she drew praise from her 405 million followers—including Hailey Bieber, who showed her subtle support with a like.

"TBT to blondie sel," Selena captioned the picture. "Summers coming! So many exciting new things coming."

Hailey's double tap on the post comes after fans speculated that Hailey, who is married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber, and Kylie Jenner threw shade at Selena. And though Selena said the rumors were "unnecessary" in a Feb. 22 TikTok, Hailey received hate online over the matter.

So, Selena once again took matters into her own hands.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena wrote on her March 24 Instagram Story. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."