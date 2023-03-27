How Naya Rivera's Son Josey Is Already Following In His Parents' Footsteps

This apple may not fall far from the family tree.
Ryan Dorsey recently revealed that his and the late Naya Rivera's 7-year-old son Josey has expressed interest in following in his actor parents' footsteps. And he already has some big plans in place.
"He wants to do his own YouTube channel," Ryan exclusively told E! News. "He wants to re-create these Batman scenes. He wants me to be The Joker and he wants to be Batman. The other day he said to me in the bathroom—I bought him a new Batman cowl and utility belt—and he was like, ‘Dad, thanks for getting that for me. I'm really ready to take this Batman stuff to the next level.'"
Watch your back, Robert Pattinson.
Josey's interest in show business has already worked out quite well for Ryan, who is best known for his roles on shows like Justified, Yellowstone and Big Sky.
"He's able to read scripts," Ryan noted. "I actually had a scene for an audition one time where he read the other lines because I was supposed to be reading it with a kid. I've been waiting for this day for a long time where he can help me with my auditions because we live together."
But Josey's entertainment aspirations lay beyond YouTube. In fact he's already showed off his comedy chops for a live crowd.
"He actually did his first talent show at school a couple of months ago," Ryan explained. "It was him and his little friend and they did a little comedy act. He got quite a laugh from the audience and he just hammed it up."
And while the Pitch actor is eager to support his son with the late Glee star in whatever he ultimately wants to do, he's most focused on not letting him grow up too fast.
"I want him to be a kid," Ryan said, "and have as normal of a life as he can considering everything he has gone through and will continue to go through for the rest of his life."
Still, the 39-year-old actor knows a future in the performing arts might be Josey's destiny, saying, "I can't help but think he'll be a natural."
After all, it's in his genes.