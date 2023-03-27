Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Sons Support Dad at Barcelona Soccer Game

Watch : Gerard Pique Breaks Silence on Shakira Split

This family outing is total goals.

Sports star Gerard Piqué was recently accompanied by sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8—who he shares with ex Shakira—for a thrilling soccer match at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

In the photos, Piqué is seen celebrating the end of his Kings League Tournament 2023, while Sasha cheers next to him in the crowd. An other image shows Piqué greeting members of Aniquiladores FC, a team in the tournament, as Sasha gazes up at the crowd from the field.

Milan was reportedly spotted embracing his dad's talents by kicking around a ball on the field.

El Barrio were crowned the winners of the match after beating Aniquiladores FC 0-3, with Piqué handing the team a golden trophy onstage, according to Gizmodo.

Piqué's family time comes a week after the former soccer player broke his silence regarding his split with Shakira, who seemingly shaded him in new music.