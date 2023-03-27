Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Sons Support Dad at Barcelona Soccer Game

This family outing is total goals.
Sports star Gerard Piqué was recently accompanied by sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8—who he shares with ex Shakira—for a thrilling soccer match at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
In the photos, Piqué is seen celebrating the end of his Kings League Tournament 2023, while Sasha cheers next to him in the crowd. An other image shows Piqué greeting members of Aniquiladores FC, a team in the tournament, as Sasha gazes up at the crowd from the field.
Milan was reportedly spotted embracing his dad's talents by kicking around a ball on the field.
El Barrio were crowned the winners of the match after beating Aniquiladores FC 0-3, with Piqué handing the team a golden trophy onstage, according to Gizmodo.
Piqué's family time comes a week after the former soccer player broke his silence regarding his split with Shakira, who seemingly shaded him in new music.
"I keep doing what I want," Piqué said in an interview with El País via translation. "The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image."
He's also laser-focused on maintaining a strong connection with his sons.
"It is about protecting them," Piqué continued. "That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father."
And as of right now, the athlete—who confirmed his romance with Clara Chia Marti, 23, last August—is "very happy."
"The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me," he shared. "The rest isn't important to me. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I'm very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness."