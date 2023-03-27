Allow TikTok's Diamond Lips Trend to Make You the Center of Attention

Watch : Kylie Jenner's 25 BEST Beauty Looks

TikTok's latest beauty look is all about lip service.

Influencers are now tapping into the diamond lips trend to brighten up their makeup looks with a super sparkly pout that gives Edward Cullen's glistening skin in Twilight a run for his money.

If anything, the diamond lips hashtag—which was first created and coined by content creator Eva Larosa—has already reached more than four million views, so there's no denying that the high-shine, glitter-embellished style has taken TikTok by storm.

In creator Eva Larosa's March 4 tutorial of the look, she is seen lining her cupid's bow with a silver metallic eyeliner pencil by Essence Cosmetics and then placing the shade in the center of her top and bottom lips. Afterward, she used Charlotte Tilbury's lip liner in Pillow Talk to fill in the sides of her mouth and blended the two products together with her fingers.

She then layered a clear lip balm by Revolution Beauty and topped it off with a sparkly snow-colored eyeshadow from the brand to give the middle of her lips extra shimmer.