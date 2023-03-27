Allow TikTok's Diamond Lips Trend to Make You the Center of Attention

The hashtag #diamondlips on TikTok is quickly becoming the buzziest beauty trend on the social media platform. With a few steps, your makeup will be anything but basic.

TikTok's latest beauty look is all about lip service.

Influencers are now tapping into the diamond lips trend to brighten up their makeup looks with a super sparkly pout that gives Edward Cullen's glistening skin in Twilight a run for his money.

If anything, the diamond lips hashtag—which was first created and coined by content creator Eva Larosa—has already reached more than four million views, so there's no denying that the high-shine, glitter-embellished style has taken TikTok by storm.

In creator Eva Larosa's March 4 tutorial of the look, she is seen lining her cupid's bow with a silver metallic eyeliner pencil by Essence Cosmetics and then placing the shade in the center of her top and bottom lips. Afterward, she used Charlotte Tilbury's lip liner in Pillow Talk to fill in the sides of her mouth and blended the two products together with her fingers.

She then layered a clear lip balm by Revolution Beauty and topped it off with a sparkly snow-colored eyeshadow from the brand to give the middle of her lips extra shimmer.

And if Eva's step-by-step guide requires more work than you expected, others have showcased a simplified version of the look by swapping out the metallic pencil and adding a glittery lip gloss on top of their preferred lipstick color. 

No matter how you choose to achieve the style, it's clear that the diamond lips trend—in which the hashtag already has more than 4 million views—is guaranteed to make you shine.

If you want more makeup inspo, then look no further. Keep scrolling to see all of the glitzy and glamorous trends to influence the beauty space.

TikTok
Dotted Makeup Hack

The dotted hack was one of TikTok's most useful techniques, as it not only saves time and feels weightless on the skin but doesn't waste your makeup. Instead of layering foundation, concealer, blush, etc. on top of each other, you simply dot the products in the areas you want them and blend them out from lightest to darkest.

tiktok.com/@sagszn
"I'm Cold"

Partly inspired by Kylie Jenner's snowy getaway in 2019 as well as the winter season, beauty devotees created the illusion of having flushed cheeks, a Rudolph-red nose and bright under-eyes. The look mimicked the natural flush your skin gets when you're outside in the wintertime.

Instagram
Glazed Donut Nails

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, having a glossy manicure was the epitome of chic. The model's affinity for dewy skin and high-shine makeup eventually trickled down to her nails, sparking a glazed donut nail mania. She debuted the shiny claws at the 2022 Met Gala in May, which were painted in a pearlescent white. But throughout the year, Hailey refreshed her glazed donut manicure with a chocolate and holiday version.

TikTok
DIY Period Face Masks

TikTok users quickly rode the (red) wave of period face masks, with the hashtag amassing more than six billion views. As the name suggests, people took their period blood, generally collecting it from a menstruation cup, and smeared it over their faces in the hopes of waking up with clear skin. But dermatologists weighed in on the trend, with Dr. Geeta Yadav putting it simply, "Aside from the fact that it is free, there is zero advantage to using menstrual blood on your skin."

TikTok
Vampire Skin

If you're still fantasizing about Robert Pattinson's glistening skin as Edward Cullen in TwilightAugust Sombatkamrai, a.k.a. @imonaugust, created the dazzling vampire skin effect. By mixing foundation with silver liquid glitter, your dream of sparkly skin can become a reality.

TikTok
Foundation Frothing

After Glamzilla frothed her beauty products in what she described as "weird makeup science," she inspired people to froth their foundation a latte. By adding a few drops of foundation into a cup or bowl of water, users blended the two ingredients together, which resulted in a mousse-like foundation. However, chemist Ginger King warned against the technique.

"When you introduce water to products," she told Allure, "you increase the [chance of] bacteria contamination."

Addison Rae/TikTok
"W" Blush Technique

The "W" blush makeup hack was summer's hottest trend, allowing people to get a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside. To partake in the fad, all you had to do was draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose, either with a liquid or cream blush (which made gliding the product and blending it out a lot more seamless).

Instagram
Manga Lashes

Inspired by a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, the Manga Lashes trend played up the anime characters' eyes. To achieve the look, TikTokers either cut lash strips into small chunks or used individual lashes and separated the hairs into clumps with glue. The spikey, doll-like finish added extra drama to their makeup.

www.tiktok.com/@vanillamace
DIY Bleached Eyebrows

TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter influenced people to rock the bold look IRL, with many of them creating at-home dyes. But it's important to note that bleaching your brows, especially without the proper tools or training, can cause side effects.

"Ingredients used to bleach the hair [that include] high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can cause serious burns," Michelle Henry, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Allure. "If the solution is too strong, brows and hair can be damaged. Significant burns can also cause permanent hair loss."

TikTok
Skin Cycling

Unlike some of the potentially risky beauty trends to emerge from TikTok, skin cycling is actually worth implementing into your routine. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, who is credited with coining the term, recommends creating a four-night skincare schedule. 

Night one is for exfoliation, night two is for retinoids and nights three and four are your recovery nights, where hydration and barrier repair are key. Then you repeat the process.

And while the idea of skin cycling isn't necessarily a new concept (it's just been given a buzzy name), there's no denying its benefits. As Dr. Bowe told E! News in July, "You can get more out of your skincare products and see real changes in your skin."

