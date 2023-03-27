The Bachelor's Caelynn Miller-Keyes Shares Travel Must-Haves and Packing Hacks

We interviewed Caelynn Miller-Keyes because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for premium travel content or some inspiration for your next trip, follow Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Instagram. The Bachelor Nation fan favorite and her fiancé Dean Unglert love traveling together. Caelynn advised, "The best thing you can do early in a relationship is travel together. You learn so much about a person, and it can really bond you!"
The Bachelor in Paradise alum elaborated, "We started our relationship off on day one, traveling in the van. And I think the van certainly brought us closer, but anytime we travel, it strengthens our relationship. Travel has helped us understand each other more."
In an exclusive E! interview, Caelynn shared packing hacks, vacation must-haves, and tips for traveling with pets.
E!: What's your favorite trip you've been on so far?
CMK: I spent a month driving all over Italy with my fiancé one summer, and I still think about that trip often. It was the most beautiful and romantic trip I've ever been on. We did a little bit of everything; we took a cooking class and learned how to make four different types of pasta, ate breakfast with alpacas, drank incredible wine, took a boat around Lake Como, and went hiking in the Dolomites.
E!: Is there anything that Dean packs for trips that has now become a must-pack item for you too?
CMK: Dean is the most minimalistic person I've ever met, so I'm usually the one packing things that he ends up needing or wanting to borrow
E!: When you travel, do you usually check a bag or go for the carry-on?
CMK: I never, ever check a bag. For the month-long trip to Italy, I packed everything in a carry-on suitcase and a small duffel bag. I've learned to keep it super minimal, pack one pair of shoes, and wear the other pair. I'll pack skirts, shorts, and pants that can easily be mixed and matched with different tops.
I also limit my skincare and makeup routine on trips. Just the essentials! I always get anxious about my bag getting lost whenever I had checked one in the past, so it's better for me to know that everything is with me.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Travel Bag Recommendations
Away The Bigger Carry-On
"I use my Away carry-on suitcase for every trip; it never lets me down. I also like that one side has a compression compartment, so I can really fit a lot in there."
Caelynn's pick is available in pink, black, navy, grey, and asphalt.
Leatherology Harwood Weekender
"Lately, I've been using Leatherology's Harwood Weekender. I have to have a trolley pocket on whatever bag I bring so it can just sit on top of my suitcase. I've been using this bag for over a year, and it's been great. It fits everything I need."
Caelynn's recommendation is available in seven color and there are three personalization options to choose from.
Béis Weekender Bag
"I also love the Beis Weekender because it has a detachable compartment on the bottom that I like to use for shoes."
Béis has this bag in black, beige, navy, pink, and grey. Nordstrom has it in beige and black.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Packing Hacks
Calpak Packing Cubes 5-Piece Set
"I used to use compression cubes, but all my clothes would be wrinkled. And I typically travel with a steamer, but it almost always dies on me when I'm in another country. So I started following Marie Kondo's packing tips. That has saved me a lot more space than the packing cubes did. I might start using normal packing cubes again just to keep everything organized. I love these from Calpak."
Caelynn's pick comes in 15 colors and prints.
Diafield Steamer for Clothes- Foldable Handheld, 30-Second Fast Heat-up
"I'm so glad some hotels have started to provide steamers in the room instead of irons. I cannot travel without mine. And now, I will call the hotel beforehand to see if they have them. I hate wrinkled clothes, so this is a big one for me. If I'm traveling internationally, I will pack the wrinkle spray, but it's not the same. I love this steamer I found on Amazon, it heats up in about 5 seconds, and it's small enough to travel with."
This pick has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Travel Must-Haves
Floerns Women's Causal Drawstring High Waist Baggy Straight Leg Joggers
E!: Are there any Amazon fashion finds that you recommend for a travel day?
CMK: I'm really into wide-leg sweatpants right now, and I love these from Amazon. I usually pair them with a white cropped tank, white sneakers, and a long coat if it's winter or a cropped zip-up jacket if it's warmer.
Caelynn's pick is available in 24 colors.
Cabeau Evolution Classic 100% Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow for Airplanes and Travel, 360-Degree Support Backed by Sleep Science
E!: Is there a must-have that helps you feel more comfortable on a plane?
CMK: My travel pillow! I can't sleep on a long flight without it. I love this one, too, because it rolls up into a carrier, so the pillow isn't touching things in the airport and feels much more sanitary.
Caelynn's pick comes in grey, black, and navy. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E! Are there any fitness essentials that you recommend for anyone who wants to stay on top of their goals while traveling?
CMK: Yes, bands and ankle weights are a must in my luggage! I love the Bala resistance bands and ankle weights, they're not too heavy and they don't take up much space. It's also easy to do workouts with this equipment in a hotel room.
Bala Bangles
Turn anything into a workout with these weighted bangles that you can wear on your ankles or your wrists. Choose from one-pound and two-pound options. They come in many colors and each comes with a matching carrying case.
Bala Bands
These resistance bands are easy to pack and this set has three strength levels: light, medium, and heavy.
Kristin Ess Hair Style Reviving Dry Shampoo with Vitamin C for Oily Hair
E!: Are there any dry shampoos that you recommend to keep your hair fresh during a trip?
CMK: I love any of Kristin Ess' hair products, and this dry shampoo is my absolute favorite! Especially to freshen up after a long flight.
EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen
E!: Is there a sweat-proof beauty item that you recommend for the summer heat?
CMK: If I know I'll be sweating, I try to keep my face bare with only Skincare. But that isn't always possible, so I love EltaMD's Tinted Sunscreen or Ilia's Skin Tint. I love Elta MD's facial sunscreen. I like that it's light and not too greasy. They also have a tinted version which I love for the summer!
The EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen has 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
"I love this because it gives you coverage but also has 40 SPF!"
This product has 403.8K+ Sephora Loves and 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tomus-UNI 2 Pack Hand Warmers
E!: Are there any cold-weather travel essentials that you recommend?
CMK: I am always cold, so I pack reusable hand warmers when I'm heading on a ski trip or somewhere cold. They always do the trick, and I feel like they last longer than standard hand warmers you throw away afterward.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
E!: Share headphones/earbuds that you recommend for a long travel day and why you love them.
CMK: I used to use the AirPod pros, the ones that go in your ears, but Dean bought the AirPod Pro Max Headphones, so of course, I had to buy some for myself immediately after. And the noise cancellation is so much stronger on them! They have been so great for noisy flights.
Caelynn's pick has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are many colors to choose from.
IMAGE Skincare Ormedic pH Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex, Deep Hydration Lip Plumper
E!: Name a beauty product that you never leave the house without.
CMK: I never leave without my IMAGE Skincare Ormedic pH Balancing Lip Enhancement! I live in the desert, so my lips are always dry, and this keeps them hydrated but also gives them a subtle amount of color.
Caelynn's pick has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack- Portable Charger with Fast Charging Capability
E!: Do you recommend a portable charger that you can rely on through a long travel day?
CMK: Yes, Dean calls this my backpack. It just sits on the back of your iPhone, and it gives you a lot of charge!
This charger has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss recommended this charger to E! shoppers. Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey did too.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Travel Must-Haves for Pets
Wild One Travel Carrier
E!: Do you recommend any products that make it easier to travel with pets?
CMK: Having a good bag is crucial! I love this one from Wild One. Alastor fits comfortably inside, and it's easy for him to pop his head out while we're walking around the airport.
Caelynn's pick comes in black, beige, and green.
Bocce's Bakery Say Moo Beef & Cheddar Training Bites Dog Treats
"Treats are super important too. Alastor loves these from Bocce."
These treats have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
