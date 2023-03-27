The Bachelor's Caelynn Miller-Keyes Shares Travel Must-Haves and Packing Hacks

We interviewed Caelynn Miller-Keyes because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking for premium travel content or some inspiration for your next trip, follow Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Instagram. The Bachelor Nation fan favorite and her fiancé Dean Unglert love traveling together. Caelynn advised, "The best thing you can do early in a relationship is travel together. You learn so much about a person, and it can really bond you!"

The Bachelor in Paradise alum elaborated, "We started our relationship off on day one, traveling in the van. And I think the van certainly brought us closer, but anytime we travel, it strengthens our relationship. Travel has helped us understand each other more."

In an exclusive E! interview, Caelynn shared packing hacks, vacation must-haves, and tips for traveling with pets.