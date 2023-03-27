Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Couple Goals at Wrexham Game With Their 4 Kids

Watch : Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds at Soccer Team

Ryan Reynolds just gave his family a sweet welcome to Wrexham.

A little more than a month after the Deadpool star gave an update on his and wife Blake Lively's fourth child, the pair attended a match between his team Wrexham and York City at The Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, on March 25. And the outing was nothing short of a family affair as before the game, Ryan, 46, and Blake, 35, took the field with their children: James, 8; Inez, 6; Betty, 3; and their new baby.

The couple cheered the team to victory as Wrexham beat York City with a final score of three to zero. And the next day, Wrexham AFC Women won their match against Connah's Quay Nomads with a two to one total.

After the winning weekend, Ryan shared a celebratory post to Instagram. In addition to including snaps with his colleagues—including Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney—The Proposal star posted a selfie of him and Blake.