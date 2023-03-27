Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Couple Goals at Wrexham Game With Their 4 Kids

After welcoming their fourth child earlier this year, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a team of six. And recently, the pair took their children to see Wrexham, which he co-owns, play. Learn more.

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds at Soccer Team

Ryan Reynolds just gave his family a sweet welcome to Wrexham.

A little more than a month after the Deadpool star gave an update on his and wife Blake Lively's fourth child, the pair attended a match between his team Wrexham and York City at The Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, on March 25. And the outing was nothing short of a family affair as before the game, Ryan, 46, and Blake, 35, took the field with their children: James, 8; Inez, 6; Betty, 3; and their new baby.

The couple cheered the team to victory as Wrexham beat York City with a final score of three to zero. And the next day, Wrexham AFC Women won their match against Connah's Quay Nomads with a two to one total.

After the winning weekend, Ryan shared a celebratory post to Instagram. In addition to including snaps with his colleagues—including Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenneyThe Proposal star posted a selfie of him and Blake.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenthood

"Two unbelievable days of Wrexham football," Ryan captioned the March 27 post. "Nearly 20,000 people passed through the gates of the Racecourse Ground. @wrexham_afc won — but the main event was @wrexhamafcwomen winning it all and hoisting the big shiny trophy. These women played their guts out and @robmcelhenney and I couldn't be prouder or more choked up."

This isn't the first time the Free Guy alum's family members have shown their Wrexham support. From attending games to rooting for the team via FaceTime, Blake and the kids have shown time and time again they're big fans.

And now, they have a new member of the cheering squad. Blake and Ryan welcomed their fourth child together earlier this year, with the Gossip Girl star revealing the birth by posting a picture of herself without a baby bump to Instagram in February.

And it looks like they're enjoying life as a team of six

"We're very excited," Ryan said on a February episode of CNBC's Power Lunch. "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it."

