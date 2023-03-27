Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah's Prison Sentence Reduced By One Year

Jen Shah's return to freedom is coming sooner than she thought.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is now scheduled to be released on Aug. 30, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prison's inmate database. The new date is a full year earlier than the Bravo star's original sentence after she reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas Feb. 17.
While it's unclear why Jen's incarceration release date has been moved up, her team offered an update on how the 49-year-old is doing behind bars.
"I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week—she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole," Jen's rep told People March 26. "She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her."
Jen's legal battle began when she was arrested on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme in March 2021.
While she initially pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, Jen changed her plea in federal court in July 2022.
During the proceedings, Jen stated that she had "agreed with others to commit with wire fraud" and "knew it misled" many victims, some of whom she said were over the age of 55. "I knew it was wrong," Jen told the court via NBC News. "Many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."
Since entering prison, Jen—who is a mom to Sharrieff Jr., 29, and Omar, 19—has provided followers a glimpse into her mindset. In a recent post, the reality star described the moment she said goodbye to her family, including husband Sharrieff Shah.
"Having seconds to tell your husband how much you love him and hoping he truly understands the depths of your love while officers stand there silently urging you to move quickly was the most horrible experience," she wrote on Instagram March 9. "It's as if you know your world is ending and you have 30 seconds to tell the people you love how much you love them and hope they feel your love and understand its magnitude."
One day later, Jen said she is trying to stay patient and not get frustrated as she looks forward to connecting with her family in any way possible.
"I must learn to focus on what I can and cannot control," she shared on social media. "That will be the key to my adjustment. I am not alone in my struggles and I must remember that on days where I want to just see my husband and children."
E! News has reached out to Jen's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.
