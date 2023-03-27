Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah's Prison Sentence Reduced By One Year

Watch : RHOSLC's Jen Shah Recalls "Nightmare" Moments Before Entering Prison

Jen Shah's return to freedom is coming sooner than she thought.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is now scheduled to be released on Aug. 30, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prison's inmate database. The new date is a full year earlier than the Bravo star's original sentence after she reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas Feb. 17.

While it's unclear why Jen's incarceration release date has been moved up, her team offered an update on how the 49-year-old is doing behind bars.

"I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week—she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole," Jen's rep told People March 26. "She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her."