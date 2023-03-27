Vanessa Hudgens' Wedding Day Beauty Plans Are a Breath of Fresh Air

Vanessa Hudgens recently shared insight into how she plans to look on her wedding day when she marries MLB player Cole Tucker. Find out the dazzling details below.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 27, 2023 5:47 PM
Watch: Vanessa Hudgens' Fiance Cole Tucker: 5 Things to Know

When it comes to Vanessa Hudgens' wedding, she's got her makeup bases covered.

The High School Musical actress—who got engaged to professional baseball player Cole Tucker in February after more than two years of dating—revealed that she's sticking to the basics for her bridal look.

"Not a lot beauty-wise will change for me between now and then," she recently shared with Refinery29 in an interview published March 23. "It's both a philosophy and aesthetic. Natural beauty is where it's at."

And this mindset also applies to her skincare prep, as Vanessa noted that she won't be turning to cosmetics treatments like Fraxel lasers, filler or Botox ahead of her and Cole's big day.

As the 34-year-old put it, "I feel like the love of your life accepts you and loves you for who you are, so why would you want to change it?"

photos
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker: Romance Rewind

Despite how effortless Vanessa wants her beauty to be, she clarified that she will be calling in the professionals for her wedding day.

"Originally I was like, I'm just going to do it myself," she said about doing her own bridal makeup. "Then as the months went on and I realized nothing had been done, I was like, Okay, I need some help."

Instagram

Of course, Vanessa has plenty of time to figure out all of her bridal details since she recently told People that she's still in the early stages of wedding planning.

"It's a big daunting thing—so much goes into it," she admitted. "Like Gwen Stefani said, this s--t is bananas."

Another element that's bananas? The 26-year-old's proposal. 

"I was extremely surprised," she revealed. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out."

Even looking at her massive diamond ring can sometimes feel surreal, as she gushed, "It's gorgeous, I love it. I get distracted by it all the time."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Award

But before Vanessa wows on her wedding day, keep scrolling to take a closer look at her engagement ring and her cutest relationship moments with Cole.

Instagram
February 2022: Engaged!

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne
October 2022: Dinner Date

The two attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appears with her partner on the baseball field.

Instagram
April 2022: MLB Opening Day

Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watch John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The two walk the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attend the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The two attend the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

