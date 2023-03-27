Vanessa Hudgens' Wedding Day Beauty Plans Are a Breath of Fresh Air

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens' Fiance Cole Tucker: 5 Things to Know

When it comes to Vanessa Hudgens' wedding, she's got her makeup bases covered.

The High School Musical actress—who got engaged to professional baseball player Cole Tucker in February after more than two years of dating—revealed that she's sticking to the basics for her bridal look.

"Not a lot beauty-wise will change for me between now and then," she recently shared with Refinery29 in an interview published March 23. "It's both a philosophy and aesthetic. Natural beauty is where it's at."

And this mindset also applies to her skincare prep, as Vanessa noted that she won't be turning to cosmetics treatments like Fraxel lasers, filler or Botox ahead of her and Cole's big day.

As the 34-year-old put it, "I feel like the love of your life accepts you and loves you for who you are, so why would you want to change it?"