The Kardashians Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed in Dramatic First Teaser

The Kardashian-Jenners are ready to talk about it all.
Season three of the family's Hulu series The Kardashians is set to premiere in two months, May 25, to be exact. And the squad—which includes Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick—are delivering the drama.
"I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season," Khloe says in the teaser trailer, released March 27. "It's not."
And although Kourtney's ex Scott vows that he's "never seen this much drama" in his life, the Kardashian-Jenners remain tight as ever.
"The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires," a synopsis for the upcoming season states. "Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."
When we left the Kardashian-Jenners at the end of season two in November 2022, Khloe had just welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, shortly after his paternity scandal was revealed.
"This has been a difficult time in my life," Khloe said on the series. "But it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."
And although they're not together romantically, Khloe and Tristan—who also share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson—have remained united as co-parents. "You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," Khloe wrote to Tristan in March 13 birthday tribute. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."
(Tristan is also dad to 6-year-old son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and 15-month-old son Theo, from his relationship with Maralee Nichols.)
Get a sneak peek at what's ahead on The Kardashians in the teaser above!
The third season of The Kardashians kicks off May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.