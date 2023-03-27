The Kardashians Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed in Dramatic First Teaser

Watch : New Details on Rob Kardashian's "Great" New Chapter

The Kardashian-Jenners are ready to talk about it all.

Season three of the family's Hulu series The Kardashians is set to premiere in two months, May 25, to be exact. And the squad—which includes Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick—are delivering the drama.

"I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season," Khloe says in the teaser trailer, released March 27. "It's not."

And although Kourtney's ex Scott vows that he's "never seen this much drama" in his life, the Kardashian-Jenners remain tight as ever.

"The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires," a synopsis for the upcoming season states. "Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."