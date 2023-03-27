Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario Have a Pretty Little Liars Reunion

Got a secret, couldn't keep it—because this was just too good not to share.
Six years after telling their last lie, Pretty Little Liars stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario reunited and posed for photos at a charity event. And Rosewood's finest looked as glam as ever.
"mini reunion for an amazing cause," Lucy, who played Aria Montgomery on the Freeform series, captioned her March 26 Instagram picture of the trio. "@every_day_action—a nonprofit organization working to re-allocate the food waste on film sets directly to those living on the streets of Los Angeles and surrounding areas."
Ashley, who was Hanna Marin, also shared snaps with her former costars on Instagram, writing, "My girls last night," with a black heart emoji.
For the event, Lucy donned a zebra-print suit over a black top, while Troian (who played Spencer Hastings) rocked a red and blue striped jumpsuit. Ashley opted for a floor-length floral dress with cutouts down the side.
Seeing a few of the Liars back together had fans feeling nostalgic, with one user writing under Lucy's post, "WE NEED A REUNION WITH THE WHOLE CAST." Even Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King showed her love for the reunion, commenting three heart emojis.
And that's not the only PLL reunion Lucy's had in recent months. The Lying Game star recently shared snaps of her catching up with another former Liar, Sasha Pieterse who played Alison DiLaurentis, last year.
"it's been years since ive had a @sashapieterse fix," Lucy captioned the November photo. "she's as wonderful as ever."
Sasha commented, "love you," with a white heart emoji.
As for whether we'll see all the Liars back together again? Never say never.
During a full cast reunion over Zoom for a charity event in 2020, Shay Mitchell—who played Emily Fields—gave her vote of approval for a PLL movie. And she noted how special it was to get the gang back together.
"If that was something that was happening, I would jump on board for sure," she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020 while reflecting on the reunion. "Absolutely."
However, in the meantime, fans can get their fix of A from HBO Max's reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which will return for a second season with an ominous new title: Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.
But if you're itching to head back to Rosewood with the original cast, all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars are streaming on HBO Max.