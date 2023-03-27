Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario Have a Pretty Little Liars Reunion

Watch : Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale Celebrates ONE YEAR of Sobriety

Got a secret, couldn't keep it—because this was just too good not to share.

Six years after telling their last lie, Pretty Little Liars stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario reunited and posed for photos at a charity event. And Rosewood's finest looked as glam as ever.

"mini reunion for an amazing cause," Lucy, who played Aria Montgomery on the Freeform series, captioned her March 26 Instagram picture of the trio. "@every_day_action—a nonprofit organization working to re-allocate the food waste on film sets directly to those living on the streets of Los Angeles and surrounding areas."

Ashley, who was Hanna Marin, also shared snaps with her former costars on Instagram, writing, "My girls last night," with a black heart emoji.

For the event, Lucy donned a zebra-print suit over a black top, while Troian (who played Spencer Hastings) rocked a red and blue striped jumpsuit. Ashley opted for a floor-length floral dress with cutouts down the side.