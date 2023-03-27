Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Drops Size-Inclusive Swimwear Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Women everywhere loved Reese Witherspoon's clothing line Draper James. It's known for its preppy, chic styles that are truly timeless. Now, the brand is branching out with its first-ever in-house swimwear capsule.

The Draper James swim collection has bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Fashion meets function since each piece has UPF 50+ sun protection built in. The 20-piece collection also includes some beach-ready accessories.

Click here to shop the collection and keep on reading to see some of the standout styles.