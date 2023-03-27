Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Drops Size-Inclusive Swimwear Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Women everywhere loved Reese Witherspoon's clothing line Draper James. It's known for its preppy, chic styles that are truly timeless. Now, the brand is branching out with its first-ever in-house swimwear capsule.
The Draper James swim collection has bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Fashion meets function since each piece has UPF 50+ sun protection built in. The 20-piece collection also includes some beach-ready accessories.
Click here to shop the collection and keep on reading to see some of the standout styles.
Draper James One Piece Swimsuit in Floral Scallop
Make waves with this bright floral one-piece. Customize your fit with the adjustable straps and the removable cups.
Draper James Reversible Chambray Bucket Hat
This bucket hat is basically two has in one since it's reversible.
Draper James Rashguard One Piece Swimsuit in Monstera Floral
Get some extra coverage when you wear this sporty chic one-piece swimsuit.
Draper James One Piece Swimsuit in Monstera Floral
This bold, flattering swimsuit is a summer must-have. You can personalize your fit with the adjustable straps and the removable cups.
Draper James Floral Maxi Skirt in Monstera Floral
Wear this skirt as a cover-up or pair it with a white top when you're away from the pool. You have a lot of options here.
Draper James Large Beach Tote in Monstera Floral
Make sure you have everything you could possibly need for a beach day with this roomy tote bag from Draper James.
Block your face from the sun and save a bad hair day with this chic raffia bucket hat.
