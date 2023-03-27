Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Drops Size-Inclusive Swimwear Collection

The first Draper James swimsuit drop has sizes from XS to 3X and pieces made with fabric that has UPF 50+ sun protection.

E! Insider Shop, Draper JamesDraper James

Women everywhere loved Reese Witherspoon's clothing line Draper James. It's known for its preppy, chic styles that are truly timeless. Now, the brand is branching out with its first-ever in-house swimwear capsule.

The Draper James swim collection has bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Fashion meets function since each piece has UPF 50+ sun protection built in. The 20-piece collection also includes some beach-ready accessories. 

Click here to shop the collection and keep on reading to see some of the standout styles.

read
Why Women Everywhere Love Reese Witherspoon's Draper James

Draper James Bikini Top in Awning Stripe and Mid Rise Bikini Bottom in Awning Stripe

Feel yacht-ready no matter where you are with this blue striped bikini. Both pieces are made from super stretchy fabric and the bottom has a super-flattering mid-waist rise.

$75
Top
$70
Bottom

Draper James One Piece Swimsuit in Floral Scallop

Make waves with this bright floral one-piece. Customize your fit with the adjustable straps and the removable cups.

 

$118
Draper James

Draper James Reversible Chambray Bucket Hat

This bucket hat is basically two has in one since it's reversible.

$50
Draper James

Draper James Rashguard One Piece Swimsuit in Monstera Floral

Get some extra coverage when you wear this sporty chic one-piece swimsuit.

$128
Draper James

Draper James One Piece Swimsuit in Monstera Floral

This bold, flattering swimsuit is a summer must-have. You can personalize your fit with the adjustable straps and the removable cups.

$118
Draper James

Draper James Floral Maxi Skirt in Monstera Floral

Wear this skirt as a cover-up or pair it with a white top when you're away from the pool. You have a lot of options here.

$128
Draper James

Draper James Large Beach Tote in Monstera Floral

Make sure you have everything you could possibly need for a beach day with this roomy tote bag from Draper James.

$98
Draper James

Draper James

Block your face from the sun and save a bad hair day with this chic raffia bucket hat.

$50
Draper James

