Here’s Why TikTok Is So Obsessed With e.l.f. Makeup — and Why You Will Be, Too

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Are you on TikTok? If you're not, you should be. I mean, I barely am, and even I can keep up with the most-recommended products of the day. Like e.l.f. cosmetics, for example. When I started to see them all over — and not just on "Beauty Tok," either — I was hesitant.
Okay, I'll be honest: I was downright snobby. I found it hard to believe that e.l.f. makeup was as effective as everyone was saying. I figured they had to be enhancing their shimmering complexions, multidimensional eye makeup, and pretty pouts with...something. Anything.
Maybe other products? Something more expensive? More mall department store, and less Target? But I was wrong. So wrong.
If you're not already part of the e.l.f. craze, I'm here to tell you why their products keep going viral. First of all, they're incredibly affordable; I don't think anything on this list goes up to $20. In fact, it might not even get close. On top of that? The entire line is "proud to be 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny Certified."
So, yeah. It turns out that millions views and enthusiastic reviews don't lie! e.l.f. is where it's at. Scroll on to shop some of your new favorites.
e.l.f. Lash Beats Defining & Lengthening Mascara
The bestselling mascara from e.l.f. is "formulated with fibers to give your lashes limitless length and definition for a naturally-enhanced look." Its wand is narrow and flexible, which helps contribute to "effortless separation...without any unwanted lumps and clumps."
e.l.f. Eyelash Curler, Cosmetic Accessories And Tools
With protective rubber padding and a softly angled design that's suitable for all eye shapes, this eyelash curler adds an extra flourish to every look.
e.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
An Allure 2020 Best of Beauty Award Winner, this quick-dry and gel-based eyeshadow brings an extra oomph to everyday looks (and nighttime ones, too).
e.l.f. Bite Palette
The Bite Palette promises "big impact from a little compact." It includes two matte and two shimmery shades, allowing you to mix-and-match for endlessly versatile looks. Natural, smoky, whatever your thing is — you can get it from this bite-sized palete.
e.l.f. Flawless Face Brush Collection
What's the use in stocking up on new makeup faves, if you don't update your brushes, too? This six-piece set offers everything you need to transform your face from woke-up-like-this to photo-ready. And did I mention the brushes work with wet and dry products alike?
e.l.f. Daily Brush Cleaner Small
Clean your brushes, people. Please. I'm begging you. And look! e.l.f. cosmetics is even making it easy for you with this refreshing spray.
e.l.f. Blemish Breakthrough Blemish Control Skincare Basics Kit
This dermatologist-developed trio is "perfect for those with oily or acne-prone skin," per the brand. It's their travel-size acne skincare routine, and it includes an essentials cleanser, a night serum, and a facial moisturizer. Together, they should "help reduce current acne and prevent new blemishes on the go for a smooth, breakout-free complexion."
e.l.f. Blending & Highlighting Sponge Duo
Use e.l.f.'s carefully constructed sponges throughout the makeup application process for a flawless finish. Every. Time.
e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Pressed Powder
The Halo Glow features a "light and silky texture," one that leaves your complexion "shine-free on the surface, [and] with natural luminosity from within."
e.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set
Aloe, green tea, cucumber, and an array of vitamins comprise this refreshing (and makeup-setting) spray.
e.l.f. Soothing Aloe Facial Mist
Now, this spray is an ultra-soothing one that packs a hydrating punch (in a nice way!). It also replenishes makeup, but treats your skin to an aloe boost as well.
e.l.f. Hydrating Serum
Here's one that's not a makeup-setting spray. In fact, it's a straight-up delicious serum. The e.l.f. formula helps @soothe and protect the skin with jojoba, aloe, vitamin E, grape, and shea butter," resulting in "ultimate nourishment" you don't have to pay designer prices for.
e.l.f. Lip Plumping Gloss
Pucker up for this pout-pumping e.l.f. fave. It's available in 10 shades, has a high-shine finish, and of course, contributes to a fuller-looking lip.
e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Eye Cream
The peptide complex and hyaluronic acid working together make this eye cream a true holy grail of hydration.
e.l.f. Blush & Glow Brush Kit
Look no further than this set for all of your face powder, blush, bronzer, and highlighting needs.
e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator
Gentle and ever-so-sweet, this soothing lip exfoliator helps rejuvenate dry, chapped lips.
e.l.f. Camo Concealer Sponge
The Camo Concealer Sponge was designed to work in tandem with the Camo Concealer, but considering it has two pointed ends that can help you fill in hard-to-reach places and blend them beautifully, I feel like you can use it with your go-to without causing a fus.
e.l.f. Slant Tweezer
What can you expect from a $2 pair of tweezers? Believe it or not: Professional quality! They're constructed from stainless steel and ergonomically designed to maximize precision twezing.
The foundation (wink) of any beauty routine is a quality skincare regimen. Check out our picks for women-founded skincare brands to get you started.