Here’s Why TikTok Is So Obsessed With e.l.f. Makeup — and Why You Will Be, Too

Are you on TikTok? If you're not, you should be. I mean, I barely am, and even I can keep up with the most-recommended products of the day. Like e.l.f. cosmetics, for example. When I started to see them all over — and not just on "Beauty Tok," either — I was hesitant.

Okay, I'll be honest: I was downright snobby. I found it hard to believe that e.l.f. makeup was as effective as everyone was saying. I figured they had to be enhancing their shimmering complexions, multidimensional eye makeup, and pretty pouts with...something. Anything.

Maybe other products? Something more expensive? More mall department store, and less Target? But I was wrong. So wrong.

If you're not already part of the e.l.f. craze, I'm here to tell you why their products keep going viral. First of all, they're incredibly affordable; I don't think anything on this list goes up to $20. In fact, it might not even get close. On top of that? The entire line is "proud to be 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny Certified."

So, yeah. It turns out that millions views and enthusiastic reviews don't lie! e.l.f. is where it's at. Scroll on to shop some of your new favorites.