Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 65% On Minnie Mouse Bags, Wallets, Clothes, Jewelry, and More

If you revere Disneyland as your happiest place on earth, bring the magic from the theme park to your everyday life with some jewelry and accessories. Right now, there's a major sale on Minnie Mouse bags, clothes, and more at Kate Spade.
If Minnie Mouse is your favorite or if you have a Disney fan in your life, you need to shop these deals today at Kate Spade Surprise. The Minnie Mouse collection is already on sale, but you can get an EXTRA 20% off when you use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.
Here are some standout styles that the Minnie Mouse fandom will appreciate.
Kate Spade Minnie Mouse Deals
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Backpack
Backpacks aren't just for school. Go hands-free with this Minnie Mouse backpack.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Mickey Mouse Large Continental Wallet
This large wallet is decorated with Mickey and Minnie Mouse cartoons. It has 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets, zip coin compartment, and 3 gusset compartments.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Other Minnie Mouse Lanyard
This lanyard is an essential for the Disney fan on the go. A Kate Spade shopper said, "It's perfect for all my credit cards, license and essentials for day outing without needing my entire purse for the day."
Kate Spade Minnie Patch Tee
Dress it up or dress it down, this top is a stylish way to showcase your Minnie fandom.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag
How darling is this Minnie Mouse bag? Carry it by the top handle, wear it as a crossbody bag, or carry it as a shoulder bag.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Tote Bag
Bring some fun to your commute with this Minnie Mouse-adorned tote. It has room for your laptop, your essentials, and some snacks.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Card Holder
If you don't have room for a wallet, this card holder is a fun way to hold onto the essentials.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Passport Holder
Travel in style with this Minnie Mouse passport holder.
Kate Spade Minnie Laptop Sleeve
Protect your computer with this chic Disney laptop sleeve.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse North South Flap Phone Crossbody
This phone crossbody has interior and exterior credit card slots, making it a great accessory for those carefree days.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Large Continental Wallet
This white Minnie wallet will make you smile every time you reach into your bag. It has 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets, zip coin compartment, 3 gusset compartments, and a slip pocket on the back.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Cuff Bracelet
Complete your outfit with this Minnie bracelet. It goes with everything, right?
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Sweatshirt
Feel cozy and look cute in this Minnie Mouse sweatshirt.
