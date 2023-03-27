See Jeremy Renner Walk on Anti-Gravity Treadmill Amid Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Watch : Jeremy Renner Is Doing "Whatever It Takes" to Recover From Accident

Jeremy Renner is continuing to document his road to recovery following his snowplow accident.

Nearly three months after the incident, the Hawkeye star posted a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," he tweeted on March 26 alongside the footage. "#minduful #intended #recovery."

This isn't the first time Renner has given fans glimpses into his journey. Last month, the actor posted a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening—noting he's focusing on "mental recovery too"—and shared a video of himself exercising one of his legs on a stationary bike, adding, "Whatever it takes."

Renner was run over by a snowplow in Nevada on New Year's Day. According to a Washoe County Sheriff's Office report obtained by E! News, the Avengers star had been using a PistenBully to tow a truck that had gotten stuck in the snow on his driveway onto a nearby street. After he and his nephew Alexander Fries pulled the truck onto the street and the tow chain was disconnected from the vehicles, Renner drove the PistenBully up the street, turned the machine around and then noticed it started to slide, per the report. He then tried to stop it from hitting Fries.