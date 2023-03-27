Prince Harry Returns to London for Court Case Against Tabloid Publisher

Watch : Oprah's Advice for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on Attending Coronation

Prince Harry is back in England.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at London's High Court on March 27 for a hearing in his case against Associated Newspapers. Harry's outing would seemingly be the first time he's returned to the U.K. after the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

Last October, the 38-year-old—along with other celebs including Elton John and his husband David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon—launched lawsuits against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of British tabloids Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

According to court documents obtained by Variety at the time, three separate lawsuits were filed against the company in London's High Court by Gunnercooke, who represent Elton and Furnish, Elizabeth and Lawrence. Prince Harry and Sadie's law firm also confirmed to the outlet that legal action "has been launched."



Harry and Frost's law firm also previously noted of the lawsuits that these "individuals have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers," as stated in a press release shared to E! News.