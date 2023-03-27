John Legend Hilariously Reacts to Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Making Out to His Song

John Legend had the perfect reaction to learning Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted kissing as one of his songs played in the background. See the singer's dope response.

By Kisha Forde Mar 27, 2023 12:08 PMTags
John LegendCelebritiesHarry StylesEmily Ratajkowski
Watch: Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski Seen Kissing in Tokyo

John Legend's mood is on ecstatic.

In case you missed it, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted kissing in Tokyo over the weekend—and during their make out session, John's single, "Dope" was heard playing in the background. As for the singer's response? Well, all of him is more than happy to be part of a romantic moment.

"Make out to #Dope," the "All of Me" singer wrote as the in-video caption of the clip featuring the pair kissing shared to Instagram March 26. "Everybody's doing it."

But that wasn't all since John also simply captioned his cheeky post, "Happy to help."

As for Harry and Emily, fans were left doing all this late night talking online after the two were seen kissing, as seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail, on March 25. That same day, the "As It Was" singer took the stage at Ariake Arena as part of his Love On Tour.

photos
Harry Styles' Star-Studded Dating History

And not only did the model, 31, and One Direction alum, 29, pack on the PDA during their late-night outing, but the duo were also seen dancing together in the streets as well.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Ariana Madix Shares Thoughts on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

2

Kelly Ripa Details "Ludicrous" Sex Life With Husband Mark Consuelos

3

Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

The pair's impromptu makeout session comes four months after E! News confirmed Harry and Olivia Wilde, 39, split after two years of dating.

As for Emily, the We Are Your Friends actress—who was last linked to comedian Eric André earlier this year—is in the midst of a divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester "Sly" Apollo Bear.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Ariana Madix Shares Thoughts on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

2

Kelly Ripa Details "Ludicrous" Sex Life With Husband Mark Consuelos

3

Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

4

Harry Styles Named Emily Ratajkowski His Celeb Crush Years Before PDA

5

John Legend Reacts to Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Kissing to Song