John Legend Hilariously Reacts to Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Making Out to His Song

Watch : Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski Seen Kissing in Tokyo

John Legend's mood is on ecstatic.

In case you missed it, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted kissing in Tokyo over the weekend—and during their make out session, John's single, "Dope" was heard playing in the background. As for the singer's response? Well, all of him is more than happy to be part of a romantic moment.

"Make out to #Dope," the "All of Me" singer wrote as the in-video caption of the clip featuring the pair kissing shared to Instagram March 26. "Everybody's doing it."

But that wasn't all since John also simply captioned his cheeky post, "Happy to help."

As for Harry and Emily, fans were left doing all this late night talking online after the two were seen kissing, as seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail, on March 25. That same day, the "As It Was" singer took the stage at Ariake Arena as part of his Love On Tour.