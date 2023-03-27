Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off KVD Beauty, Fresh, BareMinerals, Peter Thomas Roth, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including KVD Beauty, Fresh, bareMinerals, Peter Thomas Roth, Shiseido, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel
Let me introduce you to the Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Peeling Gel. It's such a game-changer to exfoliate your skin without drying it out or irritating it, in my experience.
Use this exfoliating peel on clean, dry skin. Gently massage it in a circular motion. Then rinse it with water. If you want, you can leave it on for an extra five minutes to get an extra exfoliation. I use this once a week, but the brand has advised using it 1-3 times weekly.
A shopper said, "I purchased this when it was 50% off. I would call this a product I could not live without now . it makes your skin feel so nice and it looks so refreshed and smooth after using the product. I use it weekly then put a hydration mask on. Great product worth the money."
bareMinerals All-over Face Color Loose Bronzer
This not just a bronzer. It's a year-round complexion booster that brings a healthy-looking glow to all skin tones. It can also be used as a blush, cheek contour, and eyeshadow. If you're not convinced you need this product, check out the 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
A shopper said, "I've tried all the bronzers and none look as good as this. I've worn it since high school and always come back to it (in my thirties now). Don't discontinue, I repeat please never discontinue. This looks natural and gives that flushed look I want without being heavy or cakey. Chefs kiss!"
KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
Get all-day wear with the KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner. It's super smooth and easy to apply with a transfer-resistant formula that's waterproof and won't budge. There are 10 colors to choose from.
A makeup artist reviewed, "I am an MUA and absolutely LOVE KVD liners. They are perfect for tight lining. The black is a deep, rich black. I do agree that the point is a bit thick for fine lining the lid lash line however, I use it for tight lining because it does not move once applied. Never any fallout or smudging even in water."
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner
This toner gives your skin a dewy appearance, cleans what your cleanser may have left behind and delivers some hydration.
A fan of the toner said, "I'm in love with this product! My skin feels like it holds onto moisture for longer, it feels firmer and I notice that it improves the redness from my food allergy related irritation/breakouts! Been using it morning and night for a couple weeks now. This is a game changer in my routine."
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
No one likes the chalky white cast that sunscreen leaves behind. The Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen is invisible on your skin. It has SPF 50+ and the brand claims it has a "protective veil that becomes more effective in water and heat." You can use this on your face and your body.
A shopper reviewed, "Favorite sunscreen. I live in Arizona where sunscreen is a necessity. I have tried numerous different brands, but I always come back to the The Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector for my body sunscreen. It ticks all the boxes of what I want in a sunscreen. It's 50+, water resistant and the texture is perfect. Light with No white cast. It also has the HeatForce technology. I use this sunscreen every time I step out."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
