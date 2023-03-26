Harry Styles Called Emily Ratajkowski His Celebrity Crush Years Before They Kissed in Tokyo

Harry Styles had his eye on Emily Ratajkowski years ago.
The "Golden" singer was recently spotted locking lips with the model in Tokyo, as seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail on March 25. But way before they were seen sharing a kiss in Japan, Harry voiced admiration for Emily.
When asked if he had a celebrity crush during a 2014 interview with Telehit, the One Direction member noted at the time, "Emily Ratajakowski from Gone Girl."
Fast forward years later, and Harry and Emily have been captured packing on some serious PDA. At the time, the pair were seen making out while standing behind a vehicle in Tokyo. Harry and Emily were also captured dancing together on the street.
E! News reached out to Harry and Emily's reps for comment, but did not hear back.
Emily's and Harry's steamy kiss comes after E! News confirmed in November that Harry and Olivia Wilde had chosen to take a break after two years of dating. On Emily's end, the model was last linked to comedian Eric André.
On Valentine's Day, Eric posted a couple NSFW snaps of himself taken by Emily, which led some fans to believe Eric was confirming their romance. However, a source close to Emily exclusively told E! News March 15 that Emily "broke up with Eric days before he posted that photo" and that "she had nothing to do with the posting."
Eric addressed the snaps in an interview with Rolling Stone on March 14, where he said that Emily took the pictures while he was "in the moment."
"She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, ‘This is iconic'—she kept saying ‘iconic,'" Eric told the outlet. "We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world."
E! News reached out to Emily and Eric's reps, but did not receive comment.
Prior to Eric, Emily—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September—was linked to iggy designer Jack Greer in December. In November, Emily was spotted on a few dates with Pete Davidson.
Reflecting on her dating life, the 31-year-old recently made it clear that she is not looking for a serious relationship.
"I've been trying to casually date and not get booed up, not get cuffed up and it's been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I'm seeing, because I don't necessarily want to know when they're going on another date," she said on the Jan. 26 episode of her High Low With Em Rata podcast. "It's been really hard, because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows, so the other guys I'm dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult."