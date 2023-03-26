Harry Styles Called Emily Ratajkowski His Celebrity Crush Years Before They Kissed in Tokyo

Watch : Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski Seen Kissing in Tokyo

Harry Styles had his eye on Emily Ratajkowski years ago.

The "Golden" singer was recently spotted locking lips with the model in Tokyo, as seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail on March 25. But way before they were seen sharing a kiss in Japan, Harry voiced admiration for Emily.

When asked if he had a celebrity crush during a 2014 interview with Telehit, the One Direction member noted at the time, "Emily Ratajakowski from Gone Girl."

Fast forward years later, and Harry and Emily have been captured packing on some serious PDA. At the time, the pair were seen making out while standing behind a vehicle in Tokyo. Harry and Emily were also captured dancing together on the street.

E! News reached out to Harry and Emily's reps for comment, but did not hear back.

Emily's and Harry's steamy kiss comes after E! News confirmed in November that Harry and Olivia Wilde had chosen to take a break after two years of dating. On Emily's end, the model was last linked to comedian Eric André.