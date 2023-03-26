Ariana Madix Shares Thoughts on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss After VPR Reunion

Ariana Madix is sparking no more thoughts on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.
The Vanderpump Rules star made that clear when asked about a recent report of her ex having a late-night dinner with their co-star, with whom he had had an affair, following the Bravo reality show's season 10 reunion taping March 23.
"I don't know what they do," Ariana told a celebrity photographer in Los Angeles March 25, as seen in a video posted by Page Six. "At this point, I don't care about anything that either of them does."
The reality star spoke during what marked her first public appearance since the reunion, which host Andy Cohen said was "really confrontational" and "really emotional." The taping took place weeks after Ariana broke up with Tom amid the news of his months-long affair with Raquel.
The scandal will be addressed on upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules. As seen in a mid-season trailer released last week, at one point, Ariana gets so angry at Tom that when he asks her if she wants anything, she responds, "For you to die."
Ariana first spoke out about the breakup on Instagram. "I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks," she wrote on March 16. "When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."
She continued, "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f--king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."
Tom and Raquel have also spoken about the split on social media. "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana," Raquel wrote on Instagram on March 8, "and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships."
She continued, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
While Tom has never explicitly confirmed nor denied that he cheated on Ariana with Raquel, he has issued multiple messages about his breakup from Ariana. "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," he wrote on Instagram on March 7. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
