Ariana Madix Shares Thoughts on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss After VPR Reunion

Watch : Ariana Madix CONFRONTS Ex Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules

Ariana Madix is sparking no more thoughts on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star made that clear when asked about a recent report of her ex having a late-night dinner with their co-star, with whom he had had an affair, following the Bravo reality show's season 10 reunion taping March 23.

"I don't know what they do," Ariana told a celebrity photographer in Los Angeles March 25, as seen in a video posted by Page Six. "At this point, I don't care about anything that either of them does."

The reality star spoke during what marked her first public appearance since the reunion, which host Andy Cohen said was "really confrontational" and "really emotional." The taping took place weeks after Ariana broke up with Tom amid the news of his months-long affair with Raquel.

The scandal will be addressed on upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules. As seen in a mid-season trailer released last week, at one point, Ariana gets so angry at Tom that when he asks her if she wants anything, she responds, "For you to die."