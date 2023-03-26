Lea Michele Shares Health Update on Son Ever, 2, After His Hospitalization

Watch : Lea Michele's Son Hospitalized for "Scary Health Issue"

Lea Michele's little boy is on the mend after landing in the hospital with an undisclosed illness.

The actress announced on March 22 that she and husband Zandy Reich were at a hospital with son Ever Leo Reich, 2, who had a "scary health issue" and added that she would miss a couple of performances of Broadway's Funny Girl. On March 25, Lea returned to the musical, in which she plays Fanny Brice, and gave a health update about her only child.

"I'm saying a quick hello from my dressing room here. I'm back at Funny Girl tonight. I'm really happy to be back," she said in an Instagram Story selfie video appearing in her stage makeup. "It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful."

The actress also shared that she herself has been feeling under the weather. "I have a cold, just I think from not sleeping at all this past week," she said. "But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family."