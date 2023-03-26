Lea Michele Shares Health Update on Son Ever, 2, After His Hospitalization

Lea Michele's little boy is on the mend after landing in the hospital with an undisclosed illness.
The actress announced on March 22 that she and husband Zandy Reich were at a hospital with son Ever Leo Reich, 2, who had a "scary health issue" and added that she would miss a couple of performances of Broadway's Funny Girl. On March 25, Lea returned to the musical, in which she plays Fanny Brice, and gave a health update about her only child.
"I'm saying a quick hello from my dressing room here. I'm back at Funny Girl tonight. I'm really happy to be back," she said in an Instagram Story selfie video appearing in her stage makeup. "It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful."
The actress also shared that she herself has been feeling under the weather. "I have a cold, just I think from not sleeping at all this past week," she said. "But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family."
She continued, "I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it. And for everyone who's here tonight, I'm really excited and we're going to make it a good one, so OK, love you all."
Lea also shared a photo of a large bouquet of flowers with a note that read, "Dear Lea & Zandy, We Are Sending Love And Support Your Way. Much Love, Your Funny Girl Family."
Lea made her debut as the leading role in the comedy musical in September 2022, stepping in for Beanie Feldstein after she exited the Broadway show two months prior. Earlier this month, it was announced Lea would extend her run until Funny Girl closes this September.
"I was originally only supposed to stay until June," she said on Live With Kelly and Ryan at the time. "Signing on to this and taking on this this role with a toddler. I haven't been on Broadway in 15 years. I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York."
She added, "But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience."