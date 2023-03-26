Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Bond in Wicked-ly Adorable Photos

Watch : Frankie Grande on Bursting Into Tears With Ariana Grande Over Wicked Casting

Our love for these photos is unlimited.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are cast as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, recently shared a sweet look at their bond.

In a joint Instagram shared to both Ariana and Cynthia's pages March 25, the two actresses are seen posing together while donning stylish looks. For the pic, Ariana sported a polka-dot, Vivienne Westwood dress paired with gloves. Meanwhile, Cynthia was captured in a plaid, mini dress made by Rowen Rose.

The co-stars also shared a candid snap of themselves in the backseat of a car and a close-up of themselves holding hands. Cynthia and Ariana captioned the collection of moments, "up to (no) good."

Ariana and Cynthia confirmed that they will be starring in Jon M. Chu's two-part movie adaptation of the hit musical back in 2021. At the time, Ariana shared a snap of a Zoom call she was on with Cynthia and Jon to Instagram with the words, "Thank goodness."