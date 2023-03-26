Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Bond in Wicked-ly Adorable Photos

Our love for these photos is unlimited.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are cast as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, recently shared a sweet look at their bond.
In a joint Instagram shared to both Ariana and Cynthia's pages March 25, the two actresses are seen posing together while donning stylish looks. For the pic, Ariana sported a polka-dot, Vivienne Westwood dress paired with gloves. Meanwhile, Cynthia was captured in a plaid, mini dress made by Rowen Rose.
The co-stars also shared a candid snap of themselves in the backseat of a car and a close-up of themselves holding hands. Cynthia and Ariana captioned the collection of moments, "up to (no) good."
Ariana and Cynthia confirmed that they will be starring in Jon M. Chu's two-part movie adaptation of the hit musical back in 2021. At the time, Ariana shared a snap of a Zoom call she was on with Cynthia and Jon to Instagram with the words, "Thank goodness."
Ariana was also sure to share a look at the flowers Cynthia sent her in honor of their project, which featured a note that read, "'Pink goes good with green.' Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."
At the time, the "pov" singer sent a bouquet Cynthia's way with the message: "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."
More recently, it was revealed that viewers will be seeing both Ariana and Cynthia in Oz sooner than originally anticipated. While the film was set to drop December 25, 2024, the movie now has a new release date.
"We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we've been up to," Jon tweeted March 14. "So…We've decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat!"
Talk about a wicked-ly exciting announcement.