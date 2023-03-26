Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine as Family Supports Singer in Vegas

Watch : Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

Behati Prinsloo is finally giving fans a glimpse at her and Adam Levine's family of five.

On March 26, the model shared on Instagram a first pic of her and her husband's third baby, whose name and sex has not been made public.

A photo of the now-2-month-old's bare feet poking out of gray, waffle-knit pants and resting on mom's leg is included in a carousel of photos Behati posted from the family's recent trip to Las Vegas, where the singer's band Maroon 5 began a concert residency two days prior at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Behati's post also included a photo of the couple's daughters Dusty Rose Levine, 6, and Gio Grace Levine, 5, playing on a floor, as well as a pic of herself sitting with one of the girls, who is wearing noise-canceling headphones, and a snap of one of the pair's older children watching dad rehearse.