Jonathan Majors Denies Assaulting Woman After Being Arrested for Domestic Dispute

Jonathan Majors is alleging he is innocent after a recent domestic violence arrest.
An NYPD spokesperson told E! News that the Creed III actor was arrested on March 25 after police responded to a 911 call from inside a New York City apartment. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female," the spokesperson said. "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."
At the time, Majors was charged with alleged strangulation, assault and harassment. Following the incident, the actor's criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry claimed that Majors is not guilty of these charges.
"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," Chaudhry said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."
Chaudhry said that their evidence includes two written statements from the alleged victim recanting the allegations, video footage from the vehicle where the alleged incident took place and witness testimony from the driver and others who were present at the time.
"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry added. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."
Majors' rep voiced a similar message on the actor's alleged innocence, telling E! News March 25, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."
In addition to playing Damian Anderson in the new film Creed III, Majors' career has included roles such as Atticus Freeman in the series Lovecraft Country, which earned him a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Montgomery Allen in the 2019 film The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Kang the Conquerer in Marvel Studios' 2023 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.