Jonathan Majors Denies Assaulting Woman After Being Arrested for Domestic Dispute

Jonathan Majors is alleging he is innocent after a recent domestic violence arrest.

An NYPD spokesperson told E! News that the Creed III actor was arrested on March 25 after police responded to a 911 call from inside a New York City apartment. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female," the spokesperson said. "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

At the time, Majors was charged with alleged strangulation, assault and harassment. Following the incident, the actor's criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry claimed that Majors is not guilty of these charges.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," Chaudhry said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."