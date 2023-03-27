Update!

Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Peter Thomas Roth, PÜR, BareMinerals, KVD Beauty, and More

Pamper yourself with $6 skincare and makeup deals from Shiseido, Fresh, Mented Cosmetics, bareMinerals, KVD Beauty, PÜR, and Peter Thomas Roth.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 27, 2023
E! Insider, Ulta 21 Days of BeautyUlta

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Peter Thomas Roth, PÜR, bareMinerals, KVD Beauty, Shiseido, Fresh, and Mented Cosmetics. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15

Skip some steps in your beauty routine and save time with this product that acts as a foundation, concealer, powder, and SPF. It has a lightweight, non-cakey feeling on the skin. The brand claims this formula "helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, redness, fine lines & wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation."

This powder foundation has 4,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is the only powdered foundation I've ever used that doesn't look like powder. It's amazing. Medium buildable coverage. Undetectable on the skin. It's beautiful!"

$30
$15
Ulta

Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel

Let me introduce you to the Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Peeling Gel. It's such a game-changer to exfoliate your skin without drying it out or irritating it, in my experience. 

Use this exfoliating peel on clean, dry skin. Gently massage it in a circular motion. Then rinse it with water. If you want, you can leave it on for an extra five minutes to get an extra exfoliation. I use this once a week, but the brand has advised using it 1-3 times weekly. 

A shopper said, "I purchased this when it was 50% off. I would call this a product I could not live without now . it makes your skin feel so nice and it looks so refreshed and smooth after using the product. I use it weekly then put a hydration mask on. Great product worth the money."

$49
$25
Ulta

bareMinerals All-over Face Color Loose Bronzer

This not just a bronzer. It's a year-round complexion booster that brings a healthy-looking glow to all skin tones. It can also be used as a blush, cheek contour, and eyeshadow. If you're not convinced you need this product, check out the 3,200+ 5-star reviews.

A shopper said, "I've tried all the bronzers and none look as good as this. I've worn it since high school and always come back to it (in my thirties now). Don't discontinue, I repeat please never discontinue. This looks natural and gives that flushed look I want without being heavy or cakey. Chefs kiss!"

 

$25
$13
Ulta

Mented Cosmetics Lip Liner

Get natural-looking definition that lasts all day long with this lip liner from Mented Cosmetics. Ulta has this liner in nine shades.

A fan of the lip liner said, "Glides on smoothly and lasts. If you're thinking about it…. Buy it. You won't be disappointed!"

Someone else reviewed, "I use this to outline my lips almost everyday. It lasts me almost all my day. The color is great. I love how smooth it applies for a lipliner."

$12
$6
Ulta

Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick

If you're on the hunt for a highly-pigmented lipstick that's also ultra-hydrating, check out the Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick. The full-coverage lip color has castor seed oil and Vitamin E to deliver a satin-like finish.

"I have been searching for this product my whole life. I took the quiz and was suggested my idea nude shade and could not be happier. I also got one of the glosses and plan to get more. These products are now a staple in my work and weekend regimen. Thank you so much for making this brown skin girl feel lovely," a shopper raved.

Pose star MJ Rodriguez recommended this lipstick.

$17
$9
Ulta

KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

Get all-day wear with the KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner. It's super smooth and easy to apply with a transfer-resistant formula that's waterproof and won't budge. There are 10 colors to choose from.

A makeup artist reviewed, "I am an MUA and absolutely LOVE KVD liners. They are perfect for tight lining. The black is a deep, rich black. I do agree that the point is a bit thick for fine lining the lid las line however, I use it for tight lining because it does not move once applied. Never any fallout or smudging even in water."

 

$24
$12
Ulta

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner

This toner gives your skin a dewy appearance, cleans what your cleanser may have left behind and delivers some hydration.

A fan of the toner said, "I'm in love with this product! My skin feels like it holds onto moisture for longer, it feels firmer and I notice that it improves the redness from my food allergy related irritation/breakouts! Been using it morning and night for a couple weeks now. This is a game changer in my routine."

$46
$23
Ulta

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen

No one likes the chalky white cast that sunscreen leaves behind. The Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen is invisible on your skin. It has SPF 50+ and the brand claims it has a "protective veil that becomes more effective in water and heat." You can use this on your face and your body.

A shopper reviewed, "Favorite sunscreen. I live in Arizona where sunscreen is a necessity. I have tried numerous different brands, but I always come back to the The Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector for my body sunscreen. It ticks all the boxes of what I want in a sunscreen. It's 50+, water resistant and the texture is perfect. Light with No white cast. It also has the HeatForce technology. I use this sunscreen every time I step out."

 

$50
$25
Ulta

—Originally published March 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.

