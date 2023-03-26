Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Seen Kissing in Tokyo

Love On Tour indeed.
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski sparked romance rumors after they seen making out in Tokyo, as seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail on March 25. That day, the pop star performed at Ariake Arena as part of his Love On Tour.
The singer, wearing a black suit and white partially unbuttoned shirt, and the model, sporting a pink and black puffer jacket over a black and white printed, cropped top and skirt, packed on the PDA while standing outside by the back of a vehicle, as onlookers walked by and another person rode past them on a bike. At one point, the two started dancing together on the street.
E! News has reached out to Harry and Emily's reps for comment and has not heard back.
The pair's surprise makeout session comes four months after E! News confirmed the singer, 29, and Olivia Wilde, 39, had decided to take a break after two years of dating.
And just two weeks ago, Olivia hung out with Emily, 31, at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party in Los Angeles.
Emily is in the midst of a divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Sylvester "Sly" Apollo Bear, 2. The model was last linked to comedian Eric André. A source recently told E! News that the model broke up with him in February, days before he shared on Instagram two NSFW photos of himself that were taken by her, which fans initially interpreted as a confirmation of their romance.
Before dating Eric, Emily was spotted sharing a kiss with iggy designer Jack Greer in December 2022, a month after she went on a few dates with Pete Davidson.
Emily has spoken about the attention surrounding her dating life on her podcast, High Low with EmRata. "I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,'" she said on a Jan. 25 episode, "and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spend two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet."
She continued, "My close friends will be like, ‘Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross. I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me. That's not a good sign."