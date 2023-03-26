Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Seen Kissing in Tokyo

Watch : Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years

Love On Tour indeed.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski sparked romance rumors after they seen making out in Tokyo, as seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail on March 25. That day, the pop star performed at Ariake Arena as part of his Love On Tour.

The singer, wearing a black suit and white partially unbuttoned shirt, and the model, sporting a pink and black puffer jacket over a black and white printed, cropped top and skirt, packed on the PDA while standing outside by the back of a vehicle, as onlookers walked by and another person rode past them on a bike. At one point, the two started dancing together on the street.

E! News has reached out to Harry and Emily's reps for comment and has not heard back.

The pair's surprise makeout session comes four months after E! News confirmed the singer, 29, and Olivia Wilde, 39, had decided to take a break after two years of dating.