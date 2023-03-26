Outdoor Home Decor & Furniture to Make Your Backyard, Balcony or Patio Feel Like a Great Escape

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With sunnier days of spring and summer swiftly approaching, you're probably daydreaming of relaxing and unwinding in an outdoorsy oasis somewhere. But, if you don't have the time or funds to turn that great escape into a reality, there are lots of ways to transform your outdoor space into a place of rest and relaxation.
From playful hammocks, table and chair sets for small spaces, vibrant decorations, ambient lighting and more, we rounded up everything you need to get your backyard, porch, balcony or patio ready for the spring and summer. No matter the size of your space, these home decor and furniture finds will make the most of your outdoor oasis.
Continue below to shop everything you need to transform your outdoor space to a great escape.
3pc Metal Mesh Small Space Set – Room Essentials™
Just because you have a small outdoor space doesn't mean you shouldn't have a comfy and cozy seating area! This three-piece table and chair set from Target is the perfect sleek and minimalistic look for any space. It's also currently on sale for 50% off!
Etna Outdoor Wicker Loveseat
This loveseat with a small table at the center is the perfect furniture piece for your patio, whether you want to relax and unwind on it or use it for your WFH days. It's also currently on sale for $138 instead of the original $200 price.
One reviewer shares, "This is an amazing piece and fits my lanai perfectly… It was easy to assemble and the quality is great! I love the little table in the center, I'll definitely be working out here!"
SOLPEX Solar Deck Lights Outdoor 16 Pack
All you need to take your outdoor space from good to great is ambient lighting. These solar deck lights with over 9,000 reviews will add a warm touch to any atmosphere, no matter how big or small your outdoor space is. Reviewers say they're "easy to install" and give of the perfect amount of light.
JIFF Upgrades Tabletop Rectangle Fire Pit
If you don't have enough space for a large fire pit, you should definitely snag this tabletop fire pit to emulate those same warm vibes to create the perfect spring and summer nights. It doesn't require an outlet, so you can use it just about anywhere. You can use it to enjoy some extra warmth, make s'mores or both!
Caribbean 3pc Acacia Wood Patio Bar Set - Natural - Christopher Knight Home
During the spring, you'll definitely want to use the warmer days to enjoy your meals, drinks and company outside. Even if you're working with just a balcony, you can snag this patio bar set from Target to fulfill all your needs.
Leaf Shape Outdoor Throw Pillow Copper - Threshold™
An aesthetically pleasing outdoor space is all in the details. This leaf-shape pillow is a trendy and eye-catching decor piece to add to any outdoor space, especially since it's on sale for just $20 at Target RN.
10ct Incandescent Mini Lights with Natural Globe - Threshold™
These string lights are great for decorating any outdoor space. They're cute and functional— the perfect item to add a warm touch to your balcony or patio!
SuninYo Wind Chimes for Outside
Add the soothing sound of wind chimes to your outdoor space for ultimate rest and relaxation. This wind chime with over 3,000 positive reviews is currently on sale for just $17.
Rope Chair Swing with Spreader Bar - Black - Threshold™
If you want to create your own little outdoor escape, this fun and chic rope chair swing is the perfect furniture piece to do just that.
Battery Powered Outdoor Table Lamp
These battery powered outdoor table lamps will add a warm touch to any outdoor space.
One reviewer shares, "Love them! I bought two packages for our outdoor table. They are a perfect size for evening dining. The light is soft, yet bright enough to see your food. I love the black and rose colors."
