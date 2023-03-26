Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Tula, Tarte, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Tarte, Tula, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
Remove dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping your skin.
This cleanser has 12K Sephora Loves, with one shopper raving, "Best Cleanser Ever! I got a sample of this face cleanser as a part of the Ultamate rewards birthday gift almost two years ago and tested it out. After I finished the sample bottle, this has been my go-to cleanser since. This product has not bothered my skin, since I have normal to dry skin and eczema. I've had zero breakouts after using the product. I will keep on purchasing this face cleanser forever!"
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump
You can get everything you want from a lip plumper, lipstick, and lip balm with the Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss. It's a super hydrating formula with beautiful tints that give your lips a stunning stained-glass finish. This is one of those products that is great to stock up on, especially when it's on sale.
A shopper said, "Best gloss ever. This spreads like butter and looks so pretty like a gloss with a tiny bit of pigment. This is my 5th tube. I love it."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
