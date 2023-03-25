Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet 2nd Birthday Tribute to Daughter Grace Warrior

Watch : Bindi Irwin Shares Photo After Endometriosis Surgery

Bindi Irwin's touching message to her little girl crocs our world.

The 24-year-old penned a special tribute to her daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, who she shares with husband Chandler Powell, in honor of Grace Warrior's birthday.

"Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives," Bindi wrote on Instagram March 24. "Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul. You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life."

Bindi paired the sweet words with a few photos of herself, Grace Warrior and Chandler posing together in the snow.

Since welcoming Grace Warrior in 2021, Bindi has shared many glimpses into her daughter's world, including the innate bond she has with her late grandfather, Bindi's dad, Steve Irwin.