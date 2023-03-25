Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet 2nd Birthday Tribute to Daughter Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin's touching message to her little girl crocs our world.
The 24-year-old penned a special tribute to her daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, who she shares with husband Chandler Powell, in honor of Grace Warrior's birthday.
"Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives," Bindi wrote on Instagram March 24. "Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul. You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life."
Bindi paired the sweet words with a few photos of herself, Grace Warrior and Chandler posing together in the snow.
Since welcoming Grace Warrior in 2021, Bindi has shared many glimpses into her daughter's world, including the innate bond she has with her late grandfather, Bindi's dad, Steve Irwin.
Steve died in 2006 at age 44 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a wildlife documentary. Bindi was 8 at the time, while her brother Robert Irwin was 2.
In September 2021, Bindi honored the 15th anniversary of her dad's death by painting a picture of the connection Grace Warrior appears to have with Steve despite never getting to meet him.
Bindi captioned a photo of Grace Warrior on Instagram at the time, "This sweetheart has been watching her 'Grandpa Crocodile' on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. She lights up when she sees him on screen. I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl."
More recently, Bindi shared a touching video of her little one walking up to a photo of Steve, his wife Terri Irwin and a koala bear.
"Tears in my eyes as I share this video," Bindi wrote alongside the clip in August. "We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful."
In addition to having visuals of her grandfather's legacy all around her, Grace Warrior's middle names are dedicated to the late Crocodile Hunter star.
"Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s," Bindi wrote on Instagram in 2021."Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."