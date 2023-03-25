Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son Nick Dead at 43 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber is mourning the loss of his son.

The composer confirmed in a March 25 statement obtained by E! News that his son Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber died at age 43 on March 25.

"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft," the statement read. "Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time."

Andrew's heartbreaking message comes just days after the 75-year-old shared an update on Nick's battle with stomach cancer while discussing missing the March 23 opening night for his new Broadway show Bad Cinderella.

"I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill," Andrew said in a statement March 18. "As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized. I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella. As things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday."