Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son Nick Dead at 43 After Cancer Battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber is mourning the loss of his son.
The composer confirmed in a March 25 statement obtained by E! News that his son Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber died at age 43 on March 25.
"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft," the statement read. "Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time."
Andrew's heartbreaking message comes just days after the 75-year-old shared an update on Nick's battle with stomach cancer while discussing missing the March 23 opening night for his new Broadway show Bad Cinderella.
"I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill," Andrew said in a statement March 18. "As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized. I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella. As things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday."
Days later, Andrew, who shares Nick and daughter Imogen Lloyd Webber with ex-wife Sarah Hugill, posted a video to his Instagram March 23, providing more insight on Nick's then-health status.
"I wanted to thank you, first, for the huge outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He's now been moved into hospice and he's battling away," Andrew shared in the clip. "I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. But we're all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be, I think."
Andrew is also father to daughter Isabella Aurora Lloyd Webber and sons Alastair Adam Lloyd Webber and William Richard Lloyd Webber, who he shares with wife Madeleine Gurdon.
Following in his father's footsteps, Nick was an accomplished composer with his work showcased on the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, the 2021 film The Last Bus and the 2013 short film Mr Invisible. Nick also earned a Grammy nomination in 2022 alongside his father, Greg Wells and David Zippel for the award of Best Musical Theater Album for Cinderella (known as Bad Cinderella on Broadway).
Following the news of Nick's passing, Linedy Genao, who stars as the lead role in the production, shared a note in his and Andrew's honor.
"We love you so much, @andrewlloydwebber and family," she wrote on her March 25 Instagram Story. "Sending you and your family all of our love and prayers. My deepest condolences."