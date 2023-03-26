Update!

Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off MAC, Tula, Tarte, and Persona

Pamper yourself with $11 skincare and makeup deals from Persona, Tarte Cosmetics, Tula, and MAC.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 26, 2023 5:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop, Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 15Ulta

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from MAC, Tula, Tarte, and Persona. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

This pressed powder foundation gives a 12-hour, ultra-matte finish that controls excess oil and shine without causing acne, per the brand. It immediately reduces the appearance of pores and it doesn't streak or cake with 12 hours of wear, the brand claims. That's not all though. The powder foundation is sweat-resistant, humidity-resistant, and photo-friendly.

This can also be used for bronzer and contour, depending on the shade you select. It has 1,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$39
$20
Ulta

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray

This multi-functional spray does so much. Use it after applying makeup to set your look. You can use it before applying makeup to hydrate the skin as a primer. You can even use it to intensify the pigment of your favorite eye shadow. Just dip your brush in to the shadow and lightly mist the spray to create a highly pigmented look.

The iconic spray improves the wear of makeup, moisturizes, and it even soothes irritated skin. A loyal customer raved, "This is a must have for everyone after completing your makeup routine. All day setting plus!"

"I would highly recumbent this product to anyone who wants their makeup looking fresh and clean. I use this prep & prime spray almost every day. It's not to wet or stick on the skin it gives you look a glowing smooth finish. The results were wonderful and made me feel more confident," another fan of the product shared. 

$31
$16
Ulta

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss

You can get everything you want from a lip plumper, lipstick, and lip balm with the Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja Juicy Lip Pumping Gloss. It's a super hydrating formula with beautiful tints that give your lips a stunning stained-glass finish. This is one of those products that is great to stock up on, especially when it's on sale.

A shopper said, "Best gloss ever. This spreads like butter and looks so pretty like a gloss with a tiny bit of pigment. This is my 5th tube. I love it." 

$24
$12
Ulta

Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

Remove dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping your skin. This cleanser has 2,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "Best Cleanser Ever! I got a sample of this face cleanser as a part of the Ultamate rewards birthday gift almost two years ago and tested it out. After I finished the sample bottle, this has been my go-to cleanser since. This product has not bothered my skin, since I have normal to dry skin and eczema. I've had zero breakouts after using the product. I will keep on purchasing this face cleanser forever!"

 

$24
$12
Ulta

Persona Super Blush

You just found your new go-to blush. It's buildable, long-lasting, and luminous.

A shopper said, "This blush is the best I have ever used! I purchased the bubblegum pink, which is the most beautiful shade of pink! I also purchased the Georgia peach which is a subtle shade of peach that looks good on most complexions! This blush is a small compact which goes a long way, you don't need a lot and yes it is buildable! It is so natural looking! The pigment in this product lasts all day! ￼ I recommend this Persona brand of blush to all my clients!"

$22
$11
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Looking for more great beauty picks? You'll love these hacks from Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant.

—Originally published March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.

